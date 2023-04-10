Vibrant colors, landscapes, gastronomy and architecture, are some of the themes highlighted by locals and visitors during the Greater Week in various municipalities throughout the department. Today the Diario del Huila highlights some of the most beautiful places captured by tourists’ lenses.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Due to its landscapes, variety of climates, gastronomy and architecture, the department of Huila is one of the most beautiful destinations in the entire country for the enjoyment of international tourists and tours of the opitas themselves.

During the development of Holy Week, social networks were the propitious album for Internet users to share the most beautiful postcards, and which also highlight the cultural richness of the entire region.

Gigante, Pitalito, El Agrado, Isnos, Yaguará, Villavieja, Timaná and Tarqui, were some of the destinations that were registered in the lens of professionals and amateurs.

It is estimated that on average in the department, more than 27,000 people arrived there during the week, to go to new destinations, such as those traditionally known as the Tatacoa Desert or San Agustín.

Figures from the Ministry of Tourism, indicated that “regarding land transport, it is estimated that for Easter, the flow of passengers would have an increase of 6.5% compared to the figures for 2019”, while in Huila the figure would represent an increase of 7%.

Between mountains, the perfect place to connect with nature

Ph: Incredible Colombia, Giant

“We arrived in Gigante, a municipality in Huila, which has incredible stories. In the center of the main park they have a huge Ceiba that symbolizes freedom and is a symbol of the town, but a few years ago it broke all over the center, even so they keep its trunk as a memory”.

Ph: Navigating On Asphalt

Delighting the palate was also one of the options to travel to new destinations in Huila, and discover new places with the gastronomic variety of the department.

Ph: The Pines

Experiencing adventure tourism, that is one of the options that tourists enjoyed the most in the Laboyos Valley, exactly in Laguna de Guaitipán.

Ph: Laguna Guatipán Ancestral

“Founded in the year 1837 and located in the sub-center of the department of Huila. It is a welcoming municipality, which is represented by the warmth of its people, the color of its mountains, accompanied by many wonderful landscapes, crystal clear waters, that is why today it is known as “Jardín Agraduno” or “the oasis of peace”: The Pleasing.

Ph: Traveling with Andrés ⁣⁣

In Isnos, “I love photographing birds and this hummingbird was one of those that with its fast flight, I could never capture it with my lens, I finally did it”

Ph: Juan Diego Romero

“Yaguará, is the land of quesillo. At 10 am at Belén’s house, second generation in this gastronomic tradition, you can appreciate the process and then enjoy this delicacy alone or accompanied by a sandwich, arequipe, guava mirror, panelitas or any other of the delicacies that Belén offers in her store”.

Ph: Maria Isabel Ramirez Anaya

The best of coffee was portrayed during the Greater Week in the municipality of Timaná, located in the south of the department of Huila. In the photo, you can see the red pacamara variety coffee

Ph: Café Pegaso Colombia

En el Desierto de la Tatacoa, Martín dijo “Year ago we travel around the Colombia and this magnificant place had to be on our list! Bad weather but still amazing. With sun next time”.

A year ago we traveled through Colombia and this magnificent place had to be on our list! Bad weather but still amazing. With sun next time.

Ph: Martin Berry

In the town of El Vergel, jurisdiction of the municipality of Tarqui, there is a bridge over the trees, made to enjoy the panorama and the environment.

Ph: Fredy Hedyxon