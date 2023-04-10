Home Sports NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Stage one of the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race had a number of cautions, highlighted by a costly caution which featured Joey Logano, William Byron, and Bubba Wallace. As stage one came to a close, another caution that featured Denny Hamlin allowed Kyle Larson to win stage one. Moving into stage two, Tyler Reddick was able to use a strong finish to capture the victory. Heading into the final stage, Kyle Larson was hoping to overcome adversity and finish strong, but a number of cautions forced Larson’s day be cut short. Going into the final laps, Christopher Bell held on to win the final stage of the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race.

