The ice and snow are “hot” and the economy is “hot” – the Provincial Government Information Office held the second on-site press conference of the “Mountains, Seas, Heaven and Earth” ice and snow theme series

The Provincial Government of Liaoning Province is making big strides in promoting the ice and snow-themed series “Mountains, Seas, Liaoning, Land, and Ning.” The second on-site press conference was held at the Huaxi Mufengxue Hot Spring Tourist Resort in Benxi. During the press conference, plans to dig deeper into the development of ice and snow tourism, sports, and culture in Benxi were discussed in great detail.

Benxi City is striving to become a hub for ice and snow tourism, integrating hot springs, special food, and other elements to carve a new landscape for ice and snow tourism consumption. Zhang Peng, a local project manager for Huaxi Mufengxue Hot Spring Resort, mentioned that a professional team was hired to build a professional ski resort adhering to international standards. The resort will soon have 2 advanced trails, 3 intermediate trails, 1 beginner trail, 2 snow circle trails, and a 1,000 square meter skating rink.

Furthermore, Benxi’s cultural, sports, and tourism industry is being seamlessly integrated, and cultural activities as part of the ice and snow-themed series were unveiled by the Liaoning Provincial People’s Government. Hu Yongli, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Radio and Television Bureau of Benxi City, introduced a variety of cultural activities aimed at adding cultural nourishment to the winter activities. These activities will include New Year’s Day and Spring Festival special calligraphy and painting exhibitions, photography exhibitions, riddle contests, ice and snow art exhibitions, and more. All of these activities aim to infuse cultural richness into Benxi’s ice and snow season.

To further enhance the tourism experience, Benxi has planned and packaged various activities such as “Winter Passion·Ice and Snow Sports Tour,” “Winter Leisure·Hot Spring Health Journey,” “Winter Maple Love·Frozen and Snow Journey,” and more. Additionally, special discounts, promotions, and winter benefit activities to attract as many tourists as possible have been announced. This will stimulate and promote Benxi’s winter tourism consumption, making it a must-visit for tourists from all around. There will also be a “big meal” offered to benefit the people and attract domestic and foreign tourists for leisure travel and sightseeing.

As Benxi’s ice and snow themed series progresses, so will the city’s vibrant culture, sports, and tourism industry. The intangible cultural heritage and traditional crafts will be showcased, adding cultural solidarity and a unique historical character to Benxi. With such a wide array of activities, including mass ice and snow sports meets, ice and snow youth winter camps, winter swimming competitions, skiing competitions, and winter cycling events, Benxi is all set for an eventful winter season.