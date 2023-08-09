The Innocent Children Trapped in a Murder Investigation: Attorney Speaks Out

Investigation into Gilgo Beach Murders Takes Toll on Suspect’s Children

(CNN) — The adult children of Rex Heuermann, the man charged with three counts of premeditated murder in the Gilgo Beach murders in New York, are innocent witnesses who have been caught in a nightmarish situation, according to their attorney Rex Heuermann. Vess Mitev, the attorney representing Christopher Sheridan, 34, and Victoria Heuermann, 26, spoke to CNN on Tuesday about the difficult days his clients have been facing since their father’s arrest last month.

Mitev revealed that the investigators have carried out invasive searches in the family’s Long Island home, leaving the siblings with no access to money for basic needs as their accounts have been frozen. Ensuring the protection of his clients’ rights during the ongoing investigation is of utmost importance to Mitev.

“They have rights and resources that must be protected,” Mitev emphasized. “These include the next steps of the investigation, which we don’t know what they are going to be. But as you can imagine, it’s unfolding on a day-to-day basis.”

Rex Heuermann, 59, was taken into custody in New York in July 2023, more than a year after he came under suspicion in the “Gilgo Beach Four” cold case. The case refers to the discovery of human remains on a Long Island beach over a decade ago. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has charged Rex Heuermann with the premeditated murder of Melissa Barthelemy and Megan Waterman in 2009, as well as Amber Costello in 2010. Additionally, he is the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, though he has not yet been charged in connection with that fourth homicide.

Rex Heuermann has maintained his innocence through his lawyer throughout the proceedings.

Evidence from the investigation suggests that Rex Heuermann’s wife and children were out of state when the three killings are believed to have taken place, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. The Heuermanns resided in the town of Massapequa Park, just across the bay from where the remains were found in southeast Nassau County.

Mitev has reassured the public that there is no reason for Rex Heuermann’s children to fear the investigation. “The accusations came as a shock to the entire family unit,” he stated. “There is no concern. There is only the desire to be duly advised and represented.”

However, Mitev declined to provide further details regarding the next steps for his clients in the investigation, as their emotional and mental wellbeing continues to be deeply affected by the situation.

“They are emotionally, physically, and mentally constantly having to reassess their position in life in real time,” Mitev expressed. “It’s taken an incredible toll on them, and they’re doing the best they can as a family unit. They have shed a lot of tears.”

In the wake of Rex Heuermann’s arrest, his wife, Asa Ellerup, has filed for divorce. She and her two children were completely unaware of her husband’s alleged actions, and the intense public attention has been overwhelming for them, according to their attorney Bob Macedonio.

Macedonio also revealed that the family home was vandalized during the investigation, with the investigators rummaging through every corner of the house. “Everything in the house was turned upside down,” he said. “Dresser drawers were emptied. Bathroom vinyl tub was open. Floors were smashed. Sofas and mattresses were removed.”

The Heuermann family continues to grapple with the aftermath of the investigation, awaiting further developments as the case unfolds.

–CNN’s Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

