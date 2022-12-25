Full recovery of inflation for gross pensions up to 2,101.52 euros with an increase of 7.3% as envisaged by the decree of the Ministry of Economy: INPS reckons on the revaluation for next year with a circular underlining that for pension income above this threshold (four times the minimum treatment of 2022) the recovery will come once the Budget law has been approved which will definitively clarify the inflation recovery percentages. The maneuver under discussion in Parliament in fact provides that above the threshold of four times the minimum recovery is not complete but that it is 85% between four and 5 times, 53% between five and six times up to just 32% of inflation for pensions over 10 times the minimum (5,243.38 euros gross). For the latter, the recovery will be 2.33%. Pensions will be paid on 3 January, the second bankable day of the year, while in the following months at the post office they will always be paid on the first of the month with the exception of May, October and November (they will be paid on the 2nd). In the Bank they will be paid in the same way except for April and July when they will be paid on the 3rd of the month. The INPS recalls that for 2023 the access age for the old-age pension is set at 67 years. The Budget maneuver is preparing to introduce a new early access channel (over 42 years and ten months of contributions paid, 41 and 10 for women) with Quota 103 which will allow retirement at 62 years of age and 41 of contributions. “The 2023 Budget Law – underlines the INPS – provides for interventions aimed at remodulating the methods of attributing the automatic revaluation for the amount brackets of pension benefits exceeding four times the minimum benefit. In order to avoid the payment of sums potentially undue, therefore, the revaluation was attributed in an amount equal to 100% to all beneficiaries whose cumulative pension amount is within the limit of four times the minimum treatment paid in the year 2022 (equal to 2,101.52 euros) For pensioners whose cumulative pension treatment is higher than the aforementioned limit, the revaluation will be attributed to the first installment after the approval of the 2023 budget law”. The minimum salary revalued in 2023 is equal to 563.74 euros (from 525.38). The social pension rises to 414.76 euros per month (5,391.88 per year) and the social allowance to 503.27 euros (6,542.51 per year). The income limits rise to 5,391.88 personal for the social pension (18,577.24 for marital) and 6,542.51 for the social allowance (13,085.02 for marital). The equalization measure, definitive for the year 2022 and forecast for the year 2023, was also applied to pensions and allowances in favor of the maimed, disabled, blind and deaf-mute while the income limits for the right to pensions in favor of the mutilated, totally disabled civilians, blind civilians and deaf-mutes increased by 5.1%. Meanwhile, the CGIL is attacking the executive. Maurizio Landini is tough: «We started from 100 to get to 103, in essence we went back to the Fornero Law, in fact they made it worse with the women’s option and now contributions are being made so as not to retire. The problem of young people who will never retire is not addressed and women are charged double the price». And also on the revaluations the confederal secretariat accuses: «On the revaluation of pensions, the union specifies in the note, the cut continues to be heavy: 3.5 billion less in 2023 alone, 17 billion less in the three-year period. The remodulation of the revaluation percentage, which raises pensions from 80% to 85% between 4 and 5 times the minimum treatment, is insignificant: 8 euros gross per month more than average. And the percentage for income from pensions exceeding 5 times the minimum treatment is further reduced by 3%. We are not talking about the pension of the rich, as claimed by the Prime Minister, but of the checks for employees and skilled workers who have worked and paid contributions for 40 or more years. On women’s option, no change. A de facto repeal of the measure. It will affect just 870 people, according to our analyses. No backtracking even on “Quota 103”, which can be accessed with at least 62 years of age. Other than “Quota 41”, which had to regardless of age. The few who will access it will barely exceed 10,000 units».