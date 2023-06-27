The International Saxophone Festival begins, in Fine Arts

The United States, France, Spain, Peru, Costa Rica, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Guatemala, Panama, Switzerland and Colombia will participate in the IV edition of the event that will integrate different audiences, genres and music, between the 28th and 30th of June 2023, at the facilities of the Departmental Institute of Fine Arts.

Since 2019, when actors from four continents joined, the International Saxophone Festival has not been held.

The Pandemic prevented the holding of the iconic event on the continent. However, for the upcoming version, they have already confirmed great universal exponents.

“We have confirmed about 45 artists: professors, teachers, students. We will talk about Jazz, classical music, abstract contemporary music; Colombian, Latin American, commercial music, popular rhythms… there will be classes on body work, health, pedagogy, creation.

It is a meeting of lines of growth for musicians. In addition, during the three days (between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm), we will have free concerts by invited teachers”, indicates the Dean of the Faculty of Musical Interpretation of Fine Arts and creator of the event, Javier Ocampo.

For three days, Cali will be the continent’s great showcase for saxophones. “There are other jazz and classical music events in the United States, but none with such a broad spectrum. Here there is room for everyone”, added Maestro Ocampo.

The event will also have students from Ecuador, Brazil, Peru, Guatemala, Panama, Mexico and Venezuela.

The International Saxophone Festival will also offer the public three concert galas in the Beethoven Hall. Each with a value of $40,000 or the payment for the three works, $100,000.

International artists and agenda

USA: Allison Dromgold Adams, Ed Maina.

France: Quator Ellipsos

Spain: Albert Julia, Liceu Conservatory Quartet.

Mexico: Ximena Constantino, Erick Lopez.

Costa Rica: Javier Valerio

Peru: Christian Romero.

Argentina, Switzerland: Bera Romarione.

June 28th: Gala Concert with the Cali Philharmonic Orchestra. Guest director, Maestra Cecilia Espinosa. Soloists: Javier Ocampo and the Ellipsos Quartet.

29: Valle Departmental Band, Tribute to women. Guest soloists: Allison Dromgold (USA), Ximena Constantino (Mexico), Lorena Ríos, Mónica Castro, Pilar Bustamante, Sandra Paola Jiménez (Colombia).

guest conductor: Cesar Villamil.

30: Jazz and world music: Ed Maina (USA), Cristian Romero (Peru), Macondo Ensemble (Colombia).

