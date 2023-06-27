Prime Minister Han Deok-soo issued an emergency order for heavy rain in the southern region… all-out effort in lifesaving work

▲ Kim Seong-ho, head of the Disaster and Safety Management Headquarters of the Ministry of Public Administration and Security, is presiding over an emergency inspection meeting of related organizations in preparation for heavy rain at 0:00 on the 28th. (yunhap news)

On the 28th, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo issued an emergency order regarding the torrential rain in the southern region.

Prime Minister Han Deok-soo said on this day that very strong and heavy rains were falling mainly in the southern region, and there was concern about the spread of damage. ·Instructed to ensure that no personal injury to persons with disabilities occurs.

In addition, it is requested to focus all efforts on lifesaving work, including the search for one missing person who was swept away by heavy rain in the Hampyeong area, and to take thorough measures such as guiding residents and controlling access to areas where similar accidents are expected, such as rivers and farm roads. ordered.

In addition, it was ordered to do its best to prevent human casualties by reinforcing inspections and evacuation guidance for steep slopes, landslide-prone areas, embankments and retaining walls.

Prime Minister Han encouraged officials of related ministries and local governments that day and asked them to do their utmost to prepare for disasters without letting go of tension to protect the precious lives and property of the people.

