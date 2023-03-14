Home News The invoice for the missing medicine was issued to the pharmacist.
News

by admin
While the public could not find many drugs, especially antibiotics and syrups, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency found the way to reduce the queues in pharmacies by increasing the number of pharmacies on duty. With the new regulation, the authority of the Turkish Pharmacists Association (TEB) to determine and announce the number of on-duty pharmacies will be transferred to the institution in case the needs cannot be met. The institution cancels the pharmacy list on duty determined by TEB. […]

