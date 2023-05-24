Home » The Italian Dainese wins the 17th stage of the Giro in a sprint
News

The Italian Dainese wins the 17th stage of the Giro in a sprint

by admin
The Italian Dainese wins the 17th stage of the Giro in a sprint

The Italian cyclist Alberto Dainese (DSM) prevailed in a tight sprint in the 17th stage of the Giro, after a flat 197 km day between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle, near Venice, held this Wednesday.

Before the next three decisive stages to define the final winner of the race on Sunday in Rome, the day was relatively calm for the podium favorites and it was decided in a massive finish, in which Dainese overtook his compatriot Jonathan Milan ( Bahrain) and Australian Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla).

Four stages from the end of the race, the British cyclist Geraint Thomas (Ineos) maintains the pink jersey of the race leader, with 19 and 29 seconds ahead of the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE) and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic ( Jumbo-Visma).

On Thursday, the cyclists will compete in the first of the three decisive stages in the Dolomites, with 161 km between Oderzo and the Val di Zoldo, very close to the Austrian border, with four ascents on the program, two first-category (La Crosetta and Fercella Cibiana) and as many second class (Coi and Val di Zoldo), almost consecutive and concentrated in the last ten kilometres, short but very explosive, with slopes of up to 19% unevenness.

Classification of the 17th stage:

1. Pascal Ackermann (GER/UAE Emirates) 5 h 09:02.

(media: 42,5 km/h)

2. Jonathan Milan (ITA) a 0.

3. Mark Cavendish (GBR) 0.

4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) 0.

5. Stefano Oldani (ITA) 0.

6. Vincenzo Albanese (ITA) 0.

7. Marius Mayrhofer (GER) 0.

8. Davide Ballerini (ITA) 0.

9. Simone Consonni (ITA) 0.

See also  Water and electricity distribution agencies in Morocco celebrate World Water Day

10. Arne Marit (BEL) 0.

11. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA) 0.

12. Max Kanter (GER) 0.

13. Filippo Fiorelli (ITA) 0.

14. Fabian Lienhard (SUI) 0.

15. Martin Marcellusi (ITA) 0.

16. Jose Joaquin Rojas (ESP) 0.

17. Lennard Kämna (GER) 0.

18. Lorenzo Rota (ITA) 0.

19. Damiano Caruso (ITA) 0.

20. Alexander Konychev (ITA) 0.

Individual general classification:

1. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Ineos) 44 h 35:35.

2. Primož Roglic (SLO/JUM) a 2.

3. João Almeida (POR/UAE) 22.

4. Andreas Leknessund (NOR/DSM) 35.

5. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BAH) 1:28.

6. Lennard Kämna (GER/BOR) 1:52.

7. Eddie Dunbar (IRL/BIK) 2:32.

8. Thymen Arensman (NED/INE) 2:32.

9. Laurens De Plus (BEL/INE) 2:36.

10. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 2:48.

11. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 2:58.

12. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 3:22.

13. Santiago Buitrago (COL/BAH) 4:40.

14. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFJ) 4:48.

15. Simone Velasco (ITA/AST) 8:05.

16. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOR) 8:43.

17. Ilan Van Wilder (BEL/QST) 12:07.

18. Jay Vine (AUS/UAE) 12:52.

19. Jonathan Lastra (ESP/COF) 13:34.

20. Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (ECU/EF1) 13:45.

You may also like

#iosonoAmbiente program, the call for schools: extension of...

The Foreign Affairs Committee ratifies international agreements

Turbidity of the Otún river could affect the...

NATO plans to set up a liaison office...

The Little Mermaid, the time Melissa McCarthy kicked...

Contracting professors are waving escalation

On the beach in Cartagena, a couple was...

‘Water bomb’ in Bagno a Ripoli, flooded houses...

Priority is Diagnosis: World Celiac Disease Day

The third meeting of the Standing Committee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy