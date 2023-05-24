The Italian Dainese wins the 17th stage of the Giro in a sprint

The Italian cyclist Alberto Dainese (DSM) prevailed in a tight sprint in the 17th stage of the Giro, after a flat 197 km day between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle, near Venice, held this Wednesday.

Before the next three decisive stages to define the final winner of the race on Sunday in Rome, the day was relatively calm for the podium favorites and it was decided in a massive finish, in which Dainese overtook his compatriot Jonathan Milan ( Bahrain) and Australian Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla).

Four stages from the end of the race, the British cyclist Geraint Thomas (Ineos) maintains the pink jersey of the race leader, with 19 and 29 seconds ahead of the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE) and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic ( Jumbo-Visma).

On Thursday, the cyclists will compete in the first of the three decisive stages in the Dolomites, with 161 km between Oderzo and the Val di Zoldo, very close to the Austrian border, with four ascents on the program, two first-category (La Crosetta and Fercella Cibiana) and as many second class (Coi and Val di Zoldo), almost consecutive and concentrated in the last ten kilometres, short but very explosive, with slopes of up to 19% unevenness.

Classification of the 17th stage:

1. Pascal Ackermann (GER/UAE Emirates) 5 h 09:02.

(media: 42,5 km/h)

2. Jonathan Milan (ITA) a 0.

3. Mark Cavendish (GBR) 0.

4. Mads Pedersen (DEN) 0.

5. Stefano Oldani (ITA) 0.

6. Vincenzo Albanese (ITA) 0.

7. Marius Mayrhofer (GER) 0.

8. Davide Ballerini (ITA) 0.

9. Simone Consonni (ITA) 0.

10. Arne Marit (BEL) 0.

11. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA) 0.

12. Max Kanter (GER) 0.

13. Filippo Fiorelli (ITA) 0.

14. Fabian Lienhard (SUI) 0.

15. Martin Marcellusi (ITA) 0.

16. Jose Joaquin Rojas (ESP) 0.

17. Lennard Kämna (GER) 0.

18. Lorenzo Rota (ITA) 0.

19. Damiano Caruso (ITA) 0.

20. Alexander Konychev (ITA) 0.

Individual general classification:

1. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Ineos) 44 h 35:35.

2. Primož Roglic (SLO/JUM) a 2.

3. João Almeida (POR/UAE) 22.

4. Andreas Leknessund (NOR/DSM) 35.

5. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BAH) 1:28.

6. Lennard Kämna (GER/BOR) 1:52.

7. Eddie Dunbar (IRL/BIK) 2:32.

8. Thymen Arensman (NED/INE) 2:32.

9. Laurens De Plus (BEL/INE) 2:36.

10. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (FRA/AG2) 2:48.

11. Jack Haig (AUS/BAH) 2:58.

12. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 3:22.

13. Santiago Buitrago (COL/BAH) 4:40.

14. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFJ) 4:48.

15. Simone Velasco (ITA/AST) 8:05.

16. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOR) 8:43.

17. Ilan Van Wilder (BEL/QST) 12:07.

18. Jay Vine (AUS/UAE) 12:52.

19. Jonathan Lastra (ESP/COF) 13:34.

20. Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (ECU/EF1) 13:45.