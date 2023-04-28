The joy of Las Piloneras captivated Valledupar

The Piloneras Mayores parade filled the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival with joy, music and color, which this year is held in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

A total of 124 groups and more than 2,000 dancers came out to dance to the rhythm of the pylon dance, a folkloric tradition that interprets the roots of this land.

From the Glorieta de Los Músicos, to the corner of Banco de la República, the parade that preceded the official inauguration of the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival, in Alfonso López square, took place.

Thousands of enthusiastic dancers were present at this folkloric event that the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation has promoted for more than 30 years. On the other hand, the crowd that was present at the event exceeded all calculations.



The rescue of this traditional dance through the initiative of the unforgettable Cecilia ‘La Polla’ Monsalvo and the support of Consuelo Araujonoguera, is the best presentation of the Vallenato Legend Festival that adds 56 versions.

The coordinator of the Piloneras Parade María Mercedes Molina Araújo, daughter of Consuelo Araujonoguera, pointed out. “The parade had the greatest share of joy and folklore. The best thing is that it continues with the tradition that we inherited from our grandparents. Thank you to everyone who participated on behalf of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation”.



A significant element in this tour was the panorama full of folkloric fervor and the happy rhythm of the traditional song: “Who is sung here, who is thanked, those who come from outside, or the owners of the house ”.

The piloneras are the authentic tradition of Vallenato folklore, in addition to being part of the history of the festival, which this year once again engulfs the city with joy.

