Home » The keys to ecommerce growth
News

The keys to ecommerce growth

by admin
The keys to ecommerce growth

In an increasingly competitive market, it is essential to have tools and strategies that simplify processes, optimize management and make it possible to offer personalized experiences to customers. According to the Gartner Trend Insight report, electronic commerce in 2023 will have a growth of 40% in Latin America.

Today’s businesses are forced to have more than one sales channel and, in this sense, it is important to understand how the digital segment must meet halfway with the physical one. “The integration between stores allows customers to provide a better shopping experience in which they choose the route. If we work to retain them according to their preferences, and show that we know and understand them, they become regular consumers,” he says. Antonio RiveroGeneral Manager for Latin America at Napse.

It is necessary to have tools that simplify the processes to the maximum to concentrate on creating strategic commercial actions. Omnichannel gives users more flexibility to link the benefits of each store. For some it is important to see and touch the product live, but they prefer to buy it online, due to the advantages in time, payments and delivery methods.

According to a study by On the Verge, 69% of customers across all industries are demanding omnichannel and multichannel services. In this context, Napse, developer of omnichannel IT solutions, provides key recommendations for the growth of ecommerce focusing on omnichannel, interoperability and automation. These elements have become fundamental pillars to accompany growth and avoid falling behind the competition.

One of the recommendations is omnichannel, which has significant benefits for companies by allowing them to offer discounts, promotions, and create personalized marketing strategies. By adopting a robust eCommerce solution you maximize efficiency and stay competitive. In turn, establishing constant communication between the different platforms ensures a seamless experience for customers, regardless of the channel they choose to interact with the company.

You may also like

The Wels pop-up concerts begin on Friday

Barbie exceeds one billion dollars globally – Diario...

Former High-Level Officials Accuse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis...

Suspension of energy service

Mayor Zhao Hongyu Conducts Inspection of Flood Control...

Birthday with prospect of a comeback: Daniel Ceballos...

They capture gang members who led a heavily...

Dengue leaves more than 62,000 people infected in...

Four times gold for canoeist Tim Briedl

El Salvador received 80 thousand international visitors during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy