The keys to ecommerce growth

In an increasingly competitive market, it is essential to have tools and strategies that simplify processes, optimize management and make it possible to offer personalized experiences to customers. According to the Gartner Trend Insight report, electronic commerce in 2023 will have a growth of 40% in Latin America.

Today’s businesses are forced to have more than one sales channel and, in this sense, it is important to understand how the digital segment must meet halfway with the physical one. “The integration between stores allows customers to provide a better shopping experience in which they choose the route. If we work to retain them according to their preferences, and show that we know and understand them, they become regular consumers,” he says. Antonio RiveroGeneral Manager for Latin America at Napse.

It is necessary to have tools that simplify the processes to the maximum to concentrate on creating strategic commercial actions. Omnichannel gives users more flexibility to link the benefits of each store. For some it is important to see and touch the product live, but they prefer to buy it online, due to the advantages in time, payments and delivery methods.

According to a study by On the Verge, 69% of customers across all industries are demanding omnichannel and multichannel services. In this context, Napse, developer of omnichannel IT solutions, provides key recommendations for the growth of ecommerce focusing on omnichannel, interoperability and automation. These elements have become fundamental pillars to accompany growth and avoid falling behind the competition.

One of the recommendations is omnichannel, which has significant benefits for companies by allowing them to offer discounts, promotions, and create personalized marketing strategies. By adopting a robust eCommerce solution you maximize efficiency and stay competitive. In turn, establishing constant communication between the different platforms ensures a seamless experience for customers, regardless of the channel they choose to interact with the company.