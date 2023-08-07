PNC captures a subject for murdering a person in San Miguel – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The Police captured José Efraín Segovia Urrutia, 60, for attempting to assassinate a man in the canton of San José de Quelepa, San Miguel.

According to the PNC, the incident occurred when Segovía took advantage of the fact that the victim was sleeping in a hammock and attacked him with a machete.

The injured person in this case died in a care center as a result of the injuries caused by José Segovia.

Now, this subject will be brought before the corresponding courts to be prosecuted for the crime of homicide.

