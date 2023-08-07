NESR Secures Over $175 Million in Contracts & Provides Operational Update Seite 1

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or “the Company”)(OTC PINK:NESR)(OTC PINK:NESRW), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North …

provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, today announced multiple contract awards spanning a number of service lines in key countries across both

the GCC and North Africa. Some of these contracts extend up to a 5-year term.

These multi-year contracts total more than US $175 million, and represent both new awards & extensions across service lines in both the Drilling & Evaluation (“D&E”) and Production

Services (“PS”) segments. In D&E particularly, expanded scope and geographic diversification in key service lines such as Tubular Running Services (TRS), Fishing, and Downhole Tools among

others, underscore the progress that NESR has made in cultivating portfolio “cross-selling” since the time of the Company’s formation in 2018.

