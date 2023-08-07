Free Agent Left Men’s Team: De Gea, Ramos, and Hazard Headline the List

Title: Free Agent Left Men’s Team: De Gea, Ramos, and Azar Lead List

With four weeks remaining before the closure of the summer transfer window, the landscape of the transfer market has been heavily influenced by Saudi Arabia’s lavish spending. However, there are still numerous high-profile players who remain without a club, desperately seeking their last chance to shine.

One notable figure in this group is Spanish goalkeeper De Gea. After spending over a decade at Manchester United, he is yet to find a new home. Despite criticisms about his ball-playing abilities, De Gea’s shot-stopping skills are still top-notch, making him an attractive option for teams in need of a solid last line of defense.

Another prominent free agent is former World Cup winner Ramos. At 37 years old, he may not be as agile as his younger days, but his experience and winning mentality make him a valuable asset. Turkish club Galatasaray is reportedly interested in securing his services, emphasizing the urgency for any other suitors to act swiftly.

Colombian defender Mina is also looking to prove his worth after a challenging spell at Everton, primarily due to recurring injury problems. He is expected to sign for a Serie A club, hoping to silence doubters and revitalize his career.

In addition, Tuanzebe, a central defender who recently departed Manchester United, is still on the lookout for a new team. Injuries have hampered the 25-year-old’s progress, although he showed promise during his loan spell at Aston Villa. However, he struggled to make an impact during subsequent loan stints at Napoli and Stoke City.

Bakayoko, a French midfielder who endured a disappointing spell with Chelsea, has shown signs of redemption during his loan spell with Milan. Several Ligue 1 clubs are now linked with the 28-year-old, hoping to tap into his hidden potential under the guidance of a suitable head coach.

Chamberlain, another player plagued by injuries, has attracted some attention following his departure from Liverpool. However, no concrete offers have materialized yet. English side Brentford displayed initial interest, while Besiktas and an unnamed Saudi club are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old midfielder.

Buckley, a former Everton and Chelsea midfielder, finds himself linked with several Championship teams, including Middlesbrough. He failed to make an impact during his time at Nice, leaving him at a crossroads in his career. At 29 years old, he still has time to realize his potential and make a lasting impression.

Wolves winger Adama Traore has decided to depart the club despite coach Lopetegui’s desire to keep him. Aston Villa and a Saudi club are currently pursuing the Spanish player, who is yet to make a decision about his future with just one week remaining before the start of the Premier League.

Perhaps the most talented player on the list is Hazard. However, the Belgian maestro’s dreadful stint at Real Madrid leaves his prospects uncertain. Recent rumors even speculate about his potential retirement. The main concern surrounding Hazard is his fitness, with doubts raised about his ability to perform consistently at the age of 32.

Another aging player still capable of producing sparks on the pitch is Chilean striker Sanchez. Turning 35 in November, he scored 14 goals for Marseille last season and could be an option for Nottingham Forest. However, his high salary demands may deter potential suitors, although many still believe he is worth a try.

Other players on the list include Alfredo Morelos, Timo Horn, Phil Jones, Mustafi, Nzonzi, Luka Milivojevic, Tom Davis, Berto Pereira, Diego Costa, Bullitt Assumbalonga, and Ighalo.

It remains to be seen which clubs will take a gamble on these free agents before the transfer window slams shut. The clock is ticking, and the pressure is mounting for these players to secure contracts and reignite their careers.

