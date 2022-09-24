original title:

Chinese women’s basketball coach: The two-game winning streak stems from the tactical execution and I am looking forward to the competition with the US team

Xinhua News Agency, Sydney, September 23 (Reporters Yue Dongxing, Wang Qi) Zheng Wei, head coach of the Chinese women’s basketball team, said after leading the team to two consecutive victories at the Women’s Basketball World Cup on the 23rd, restricting the core players of the opponent and playing their own characteristics is a big challenge. The key to defeating the Bosnia and Herzegovina team by the score, the whole team is looking forward to the contest with the defending champion US team on the 24th.

On the same day at the Sydney Olympic Park Superdome, the Chinese team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 98:51, and is currently on a two-game winning streak with the United States in Group A.

Zheng Wei said at a press conference after the game that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a major opponent in the group stage, and the Chinese team has done a lot of targeted research on them, especially the top inside player Jones has made targeted defensive arrangements. From the perspective of the field, the Chinese team did not do well in the beginning, but also did a very good job in controlling the opponents. The main reason is that the players executed very resolutely, with a lot of steals, which reduced the opponent’s hit rate, and at the same time played the speed to attack the opponent. , so after the first quarter, the game will follow the rhythm of the Chinese team.

Jones faced the focus of the Chinese team. In this campaign, he made 6 of 13 shots in the campaign and scored the highest score of the Bosnia and Herzegovina team with 17 points, but only one of his teammates scored in double figures.

Zheng Wei said that Jones’ offensive ability is very strong, he can attack inside and out, and the attack area is large. If you rely on one person to defend, it is difficult to defend, so you must use the overall arrangement to deal with it, including the pressure on the opponent’s outside line, and the match against Jones. The Chinese team has done very well in these aspects and is the key to limiting the core players of the opponent.

On the 24th, the Chinese team will usher in the group’s strongest opponent, the United States, which is the World Cup three-peat team and is currently ranked first in the world.

Zheng Wei said that the US team is the best team in the world, and every team is very much looking forward to competing with them. Looking forward to this game, whether it is dealing with pressure, or defending the US team’s transition attack, including rebounding, the whole team is looking forward to a good performance.

She said: “Especially the pressure they (the US team) brings to the opponent, we should also be prepared. I believe that in the game, the players will have more experience, and I am looking forward to this game.”