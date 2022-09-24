Prada has officially released the latest series by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, and landed in Milan Fashion Week to show the spring and summer women’s wear show “TOUCH OF CRUDE”, and cooperated with Nicolas Winding Refn, the film director who directed the “Final Run” series. “Peeping” creates an immersive show experience.

The same location as this summer’s menswear collection was displayed at Fondazione Prada. It was shrouded in a dark venue, with a window projection that revealed a hidden image, and then created a quiet atmosphere for the whole. With the spotlights, the dim space immediately opened up a path. The models left and passed through several doors one after another, and the exaggerated eyelashes make-up left a terrifying look on their faces, like the shadow of tears.

Between the initial and the sensual, between the delicate and the rough, there is a mutual relationship, a kind of contrast and compatibility. This season, in addition to choosing a small black box with holes as the invitation letter, it is the first to announce it, and it is also continuously used in multiple Switching from a realistic perspective, and comparing this interpretation to human nature, a series of skirts are made of a paper fabric with deliberate cracks, twists, creases, folds and pulls, just capturing a kind of spontaneity, like life Mark of,Presenting a series of real behaviors—Reflect, refract, observe.

And the question of “snooping” is also reflected in the clothing, from the sheer material, the irregular cut of the legs, the design like a nightgown at home, to the actions of the models grabbing the placket on both sides of the coat, through the day and evening clothes They complement each other and bring in the concept of “family” to blur the boundaries of different aspects of each person’s life, embracing the differences and opposites.