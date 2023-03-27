Former President Donald Trump warned this Friday that “potential death and destruction” looms if he is charged with allegedly paying porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence, a matter currently being resolved by a grand jury in Manhattan.

In a message written last morning on his network, Truth Social, which is currently the only one he is actively using, Trump insists that his impeachment “would be catastrophic for our country.”

According to the 76-year-old politician and businessman, who is supposed to be in his Mar-a-Lago Florida mansion, his prosecution can be sought by “only a psychopathic degenerate who truly hates the United States,” alluding to prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who He was the one who initiated the case and asked the grand jury to study whether it goes ahead with the investigation of the case, something that will not be known until at least next week.

In his message, Trump insists on several ideas repeated over and over again since he left the presidency: that he had more votes than any president in all of history (although he was surpassed by Joe Biden, whom he denies electoral legitimacy) and that “it is a known fact that NO crime was committed (on his part).

Trump’s animosity towards prosecutor Bragg already has personal overtones: on Thursday, he called him “an animal supported by (financier) Georges Soros who doesn’t care what’s right or wrong, and doesn’t care how many people he may hurt.” ”.

Bragg, who in recent days has been besieged by the press that has been stationed since Monday next to the court where the grand jury must announce its decision, has declined to make any statement regarding the case.

However, last week his office issued a statement saying it would continue to “apply the law fairly and fairly” and would speak only “when appropriate.” “We will not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” he added. EFE