Home News Donald Trump says there will be death and destruction if the US attorney insists on indicting him
News

Donald Trump says there will be death and destruction if the US attorney insists on indicting him

by admin
Donald Trump says there will be death and destruction if the US attorney insists on indicting him

Former President Donald Trump warned this Friday that “potential death and destruction” looms if he is charged with allegedly paying porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence, a matter currently being resolved by a grand jury in Manhattan.

In a message written last morning on his network, Truth Social, which is currently the only one he is actively using, Trump insists that his impeachment “would be catastrophic for our country.”

According to the 76-year-old politician and businessman, who is supposed to be in his Mar-a-Lago Florida mansion, his prosecution can be sought by “only a psychopathic degenerate who truly hates the United States,” alluding to prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who He was the one who initiated the case and asked the grand jury to study whether it goes ahead with the investigation of the case, something that will not be known until at least next week.

In his message, Trump insists on several ideas repeated over and over again since he left the presidency: that he had more votes than any president in all of history (although he was surpassed by Joe Biden, whom he denies electoral legitimacy) and that “it is a known fact that NO crime was committed (on his part).

Trump’s animosity towards prosecutor Bragg already has personal overtones: on Thursday, he called him “an animal supported by (financier) Georges Soros who doesn’t care what’s right or wrong, and doesn’t care how many people he may hurt.” ”.

Bragg, who in recent days has been besieged by the press that has been stationed since Monday next to the court where the grand jury must announce its decision, has declined to make any statement regarding the case.

See also  The new Board of Directors of the Camercio de Santa Marta is sworn in

However, last week his office issued a statement saying it would continue to “apply the law fairly and fairly” and would speak only “when appropriate.” “We will not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” he added. EFE

You may also like

world heart of the space economy — Companies

Hammel’s Whipped Cream Princess is 50 years old...

Sanguino will denounce a businessman who accused him...

Public Notice “ANPR – support for municipalities for...

In the field on Zemplín, an old well...

This Tuesday they will analyze how the provision...

20 years of SONIKA and 10 years of...

Three children and two adults died in a...

“School in nature”, conference in Bologna on 13...

Government delivers walkway that connects buildings of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy