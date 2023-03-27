The results of the morningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Monday March 27 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are the – y – in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryhe – is related to the – and the – is linked with the pretty girl. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the – in Santa Fe he – and in Between rivers leads the batch –.

In the Firstthe winners of CABA and province of Buenos Aires were 7137 y 0115.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

lottery draw

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of March 27, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 27

To the head: 9503 – Saint Cone

​9503 7606 6527 8276 5019 0646 5187 1272 9992 7644 5338 8156 2245 1291 7137 4747 9946 5695 9293 1501​

First National Lottery today March 27

To the head: 7137 – He dentist

​7137 7759 2868 6279 2159 5034 8809 0738 1019 4521 1007 1766 1532 8358 0351 1438 3616 3499 4078 6477

National Morning Lottery today March 27

​

National Evening Lottery today March 27

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 27, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 27

To the head: 5029 – Saint Peter

​5029 7016 3108 6320 0345 1469 9769 4779 9050 4162 1568 5328 3473 9755 5220 2669 8099 5331 7904 3184

Quiniela First Province of today March 27

To the head: 0115 – The pretty girl

​0115 – The pretty girl 1505 2559 6364 2457 9338 0580 7371 4723 1400 2256 7019 5141 7083 3801 6871 2291 4779 9352 2497

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 27

​

Lottery Evening Province of today March 27

It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the Quiniela of March 27 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 27

Previous Cordoba : 0836 – The butter

: – The First Cordoba : 1221 – The women

: – The morning Córdoba:

Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 27

Previous Entre Rios : 9619 – He fish

: – He First between rivers : 4442 – Las shoes

: – Las Morning Entre Ríos :

: Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery Mendoza: the numbers at the head of March 27

Previous Mendoza : 3066 – The worm

: – The First Mendoza : 9740 – He treatment

: – He Morning Mendoz a:

Evening Mendoza: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 27

Previous Santa Fe : 5158 – He drowned

: – He First Santa Fe : 5701 – He agua

: – He Santa Fe Morning :

: Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

four figures : 3500 times the amount bet is won.

: 3500 times the amount bet is won. three figures : 600 times the amount bet is won.

: 600 times the amount bet is won. two figures : you win 70 times the amount bet.

: you win 70 times the amount bet. a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province .

and in the Lottery Halls of the . Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.

that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit. Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

The Previa : is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.

: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours. The First : raffled at 12 noon.

: raffled at 12 noon. The morning : is raffled at 3:00 p.m.

: is raffled at 3:00 p.m. The Evening : is raffled at 18 hours.

: is raffled at 18 hours. The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.

ms