Home Entertainment Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province
Entertainment

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

by admin
Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province

The results of the morningthe third draw of the Football pools National, currently called Ciudady Province from Buenos Aires from this Monday March 27 of 2023. The numbers who came out to the head in this batch are they in City and Province, respectively.

In it dream dictionaryheis related to theand theis linked with the pretty girl. Meanwhile in Córdoba the winner is the in Santa Fe he and in Between rivers leads the batch .

In the Firstthe winners of CABA and province of Buenos Aires were 7137 y 0115.

He room draw of this day is the Evening which takes place from Monday to Saturday at 18 hours.

The numbers of the Quiniela and their meaning, which one to play today?

What is the Quiniela?

The football pools It is the most popular game of chance in Argentina organized and controlled by the lotteries of each province.

lottery draw

It’s a banked gamethat is, it does not have a prize pool, but these are determined based on the correct answers of the bettors.

Results of the National Pool of March 27, 2023

National Preview Lottery today March 27

  • To the head: 9503 – Saint Cone
  1. 9503
  2. 7606
  3. 6527
  4. 8276
  5. 5019
  6. 0646
  7. 5187
  8. 1272
  9. 9992
  10. 7644
  11. 5338
  12. 8156
  13. 2245
  14. 1291
  15. 7137
  16. 4747
  17. 9946
  18. 5695
  19. 9293
  20. 1501

First National Lottery today March 27

  • To the head: 7137 – He dentist
  1. 7137
  2. 7759
  3. 2868
  4. 6279
  5. 2159
  6. 5034
  7. 8809
  8. 0738
  9. 1019
  10. 4521
  11. 1007
  12. 1766
  13. 1532
  14. 8358
  15. 0351
  16. 1438
  17. 3616
  18. 3499
  19. 4078
  20. 6477
See also  Gucci officially announced that "Squid Game" Lee Jung Jae and "Coastal Village Cha Cha Cha" Shin Min Ah have become new global brand ambassadors | HYPEBEAST

National Morning Lottery today March 27

National Evening Lottery today March 27

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The sky of Santiago del Estero was filled with lights: UFO fleet or satellites?

Results of the Province Quiniela of March 27, 2023

Quiniela Previous Province of today March 27

  • To the head: 5029 – Saint Peter
  1. ​5029
  2. 7016
  3. 3108
  4. 6320
  5. 0345
  6. 1469
  7. 9769
  8. 4779
  9. 9050
  10. 4162
  11. 1568
  12. 5328
  13. 3473
  14. 9755
  15. 5220
  16. 2669
  17. 8099
  18. 5331
  19. 7904
  20. 3184

Quiniela First Province of today March 27

  • To the head: 0115 – The pretty girl
  1. 0115 – The pretty girl
  2. 1505
  3. 2559
  4. 6364
  5. 2457
  6. 9338
  7. 0580
  8. 7371
  9. 4723
  10. 1400
  11. 2256
  12. 7019
  13. 5141
  14. 7083
  15. 3801
  16. 6871
  17. 2291
  18. 4779
  19. 9352
  20. 2497

Quiniela Matutina Province of today March 27

Lottery Evening Province of today March 27

  • It will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Health prohibited the sale and advertising of tobacco heaters due to harmful effects

Results of the Quiniela of March 27 by province

Quiniela Córdoba: the numbers at the head of March 27

  • Previous Cordoba: 0836 – The butter
  • First Cordoba: 1221– The women
  • morning Córdoba:
  • Evening Cordoba: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Entre Ríos: the numbers at the head of March 27

  • Previous Entre Rios: 9619 – He fish
  • First between rivers: 4442 – Las shoes
  • Morning Entre Ríos:
  • Evening Entre Ríos: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Lottery Mendoza: the numbers at the head of March 27

  • Previous Mendoza: 3066 – The worm
  • First Mendoza: 9740 – He treatment
  • Morning Mendoza:
  • Evening Mendoza: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

Quiniela Santa Fe: the numbers at the head of March 27

  • Previous Santa Fe: 5158 – He drowned
  • First Santa Fe: 5701 – He agua
  • Santa Fe Morning:
  • Santa Fe Evening: will be raffled at 6:00 p.m.

An ‘alien mothership’ could be sending probes to Earth, say scientists

See also  "Bra's. The Buon Gusto festival ”: if the recovery starts from the table

How to play the Quiniela?

He game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money on numbers of one, two, three or even four digits (from 0000 to 9999) and you can choose between different times to play: Preliminary, First, Morning, Evening and Night. Currently, the minimum bet is $ 4.

Unlike other games, it does not have a jackpot. The prize that is won is directly related to the amount and position of numbers bet. If a number of:

  • four figures: 3500 times the amount bet is won.
  • three figures: 600 times the amount bet is won.
  • two figures: you win 70 times the amount bet.
  • a number: you win 7 times the amount bet.

How is the draw of the City and Province Quiniela?

  • The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and in the Lottery Halls of the Buenos Aires province.
  • Are used four bolilleros that will make up the different numbers: the first corresponds to the thousand, the second to the hundred, the third to the ten and the fourth to the unit.
  • Each of those bolilleros have 10 balls that have numbers from 0 to 9 and a fifth bolillero that will make up the different locations on the board. This has twenty balls ranging from 1 to 20, which correspond to the positions on the board.

What are the draws of the Quiniela

Los sweepstakes There are five and they take place from Monday to Saturday.

The different batches are:

  • The Previa: is drawn between 10.15 and 10.30 hours.
  • The First: raffled at 12 noon.
  • The morning: is raffled at 3:00 p.m.
  • The Evening: is raffled at 18 hours.
  • The nocturnal: is raffled at 9:00 p.m.
See also  Fear of God 2021 autumn and winter new product "Seventh Collection" officially launched

ms

You may also like

You may also like

Zielinski, on hold: Monzón will lead Independiente against...

Zhou Chuanxiong Music Festival debut finale sang 40...

“Van Gogh’s Starry Night was inspired by the...

teachers will deduct days not worked

The bike market slows down, but e-bikes are...

Workshops – Institute, on reservation: how to be...

Waves ˹· StudioVerse ħ – midifanǹε

The true story of the Papu Gómez case

A young man from Cutral Co who was...

Mario Lattes, exhibition at the Reggia di Venaria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy