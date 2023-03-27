At leasts three children and two adults died this Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, United Statesreported the Vanderbilt University Medical Center hospital, according to local media.

Do not stop reading: Alert for falls of German banks: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank at risk.

The attacker died in a confrontation with the agents, wrote the Nashville Police Department on its Twitter account.

It is unknown at this time if there were other victims in the attack.

The shooting took place at the school. Covenant School, which serves students from preschool to sixth grade, that is, about 11 years old, according to its website.

So far this year, there have been at least 30 reported firearms incidents in schools in the United States, leaving 8 dead and 23 wounded, according to data from the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. EFE

News in development..