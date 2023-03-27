Home News Three children and two adults died in a shooting in the United States
News

Three children and two adults died in a shooting in the United States

by admin
Three children and two adults died in a shooting in the United States

At leasts three children and two adults died this Monday in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, United Statesreported the Vanderbilt University Medical Center hospital, according to local media.

Do not stop reading: Alert for falls of German banks: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank at risk.

The attacker died in a confrontation with the agents, wrote the Nashville Police Department on its Twitter account.

It is unknown at this time if there were other victims in the attack.

The shooting took place at the school. Covenant School, which serves students from preschool to sixth grade, that is, about 11 years old, according to its website.

So far this year, there have been at least 30 reported firearms incidents in schools in the United States, leaving 8 dead and 23 wounded, according to data from the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. EFE

News in development..

See also  "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornoby" will release the latest gameplay video in the early hours of tomorrow, and will release the current development progress of the game "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornoby"

You may also like

world heart of the space economy — Companies

Hammel’s Whipped Cream Princess is 50 years old...

Sanguino will denounce a businessman who accused him...

Public Notice “ANPR – support for municipalities for...

In the field on Zemplín, an old well...

This Tuesday they will analyze how the provision...

20 years of SONIKA and 10 years of...

Donald Trump says there will be death and...

“School in nature”, conference in Bologna on 13...

Government delivers walkway that connects buildings of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy