The lack of civic culture continues on Av. 27, they have it as a dump

Avenida 27, named Emiliano Zuleta Baquero, in Valledupar, which leads to the Lorenzo Morales and Nando Marín urbanization and to neighborhoods such as Chiriquí and others, continues to be used as a garbage dump by citizens.

Along the road at different points there is an accumulation of garbage that is thrown by inhabitants of the area and others who pass through this place.

In addition, the overflow of wastewater is another of the problems that afflicts this sector in the south of the city.

A merchant, owner of a bakery, indicated that despite the fact that the garbage trucks pass three times a week, the residents of the adjacent neighborhoods take their garbage out onto the avenue. They also dump dead animals. This situation is of concern to all owners of commercial establishments, both food and other services, because it drives away customers.

