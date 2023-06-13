The largest hospital in Cundinamarca will remain in Fusagasugá

Governor Nicolás García, in a historic event, announced the investment of more than $260,000 million contributed by the Government, for the construction of the new regional hospital San Rafael de Fusagasugá, with a university vocation and which will become one of the most important projects in the department, not only in investment, but also in health, a project that will be built on more than 33,000 square meters on 5 floors, significantly improving the number of specialties and care services for the entire community.

“We promised and we fulfilled it, here we are in Fusagasugá: The new hospital is one of the most complex projects of our Government; from zero to 100 it was made by people from Cundinamarca with our resources, which fills us with pride, this work transcends governments, to the It is up to the next governor to finish it, equip it and guarantee that it enters into full operation; this hospital belongs to and for all the inhabitants of this province of Sumapaz and neighboring municipalities. The more than $260,000 million are already available and will be available through a trust The new hospital will have a university vocation and it is projected so that from Fusagasugá we have a Faculty of Medicine as a new training opportunity for young people, and we bet on it so that the old headquarters of the hospital can become a new public university”, he highlighted Governor Nicolás García.

A commitment to the health of the entire population

This project is part of the process of reorganization, redesign and modernization of the Department’s health network, highlighting the significant expansion of services and specialties such as dentistry, hematology, rheumatology, oncology, pain and palliative care, endocrinology, general and specialized surgery, neurology , cardiology, obstetrics, clinical laboratory, renal unit, Intensive Care Units -ICU, among others, representing new opportunities for the entire community not only in the province of Sumapaz, but also in Alto Magdalena and surrounding municipalities.

The new infrastructure of the San Rafael hospital

After the award and construction process, which will take about 40 months, the new Infrastructure will have more than 153 hospital beds, 8 operating rooms and 30 offices, expanding and improving the offer and services that today benefit the community, administrative area, central of emergencies, among others, providing the southern region with a level III high-complexity care center, which will guarantee the elimination of referrals to other cities and will be a great opportunity for job creation.

A dream come true for all users

Luz Myriam Gómez, president of the Community Action Board of the Vereda Usatama sector la Cascada in Fusagasugá, highlighted with joy that this new work prevents displacement of patients and users to cities such as Bogotá or Girardot, due to the fact that specialized services and care You will find yourself in the new hospital.