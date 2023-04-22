Home » The last episode of ‘Master in the House’, the original member Lee Seung-gi made a surprise appearance… The enduring beauty in 6 years
The last episode of 'Master in the House', the original member Lee Seung-gi made a surprise appearance… The enduring beauty in 6 years

The last episode of ‘Master in the House’, the original member Lee Seung-gi made a surprise appearance… The enduring beauty in 6 years
Lee Seung-gi, the original member of ‘Master in the House’, appears.

SBS ‘Master in the House’, which will be broadcast on the 23rd, will be decorated with a special episode that looks back on the story of the past 6 years in the last episode.

‘Master in the House’ started broadcasting in December 2017, and after meeting with 219 masters for about 6 years, it reaps the beauty of the end of the day.

On this day’s broadcast, highlights that look back on the past 6 years will be broadcast, and you will have time to meet masters who have gathered a lot of topics, famous scenes that have been especially loved by viewers, and undisclosed broadcasts that have not been broadcast.

In addition, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Sang-yoon, the first year members of ‘Master in the House’, make a surprise appearance and convey their sincere feelings toward the final episode.

In particular, Yang Se-hyung, who has been with every moment since season 1, showed extraordinary affection, saying, “I remember all the scenes even when I hear the names of the teachers,” and Kim Dong-hyun, who was a joining member but showed a heavy presence, also said, “I had a valuable experience that I could not experience.” reveal

Meanwhile, the last episode of ‘Master in the House’, which concludes the long journey of 6 years, will be broadcast on SBS at 4:50 pm on the 23rd.

