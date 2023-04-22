The National Registry Office provides full guarantees for the 2023 territorial elections – news

With better conditions and fairer rates, this financial support began its call on April 20, which will allow 27,000 new beneficiaries so that they study from the second semester of this year undergraduate and postgraduate, inside and outside Colombia, as well as studies in languages, research and internships abroad.

The call was presented to the country by the president of the entity, Mauricio Torowithin the accompanying activities of the Great Fair of Opportunities carried out by ICETEX in Cali on March 19 and 20 with the participation of 36 universities and providing support and guidance to the Valle community to access higher education .

The 2023 call, second semester, guarantees fair rates for students, since those who access credit and do not have a subsidy, will have during their study stage (before starting their payment period-amortization-) a historical CPI rate + 0%which also leaves behind the interest capitalization mechanism.

This 0% rate is given thanks to the solidarity contribution that more than 200 universities in the country are carrying out to assume the additional percentage of inflation in student credit.

Students can now access fairer credit, in a more agile and simple way. ICETEX simplified its lines of credit and the form to request it. For undergraduate they have three lines of credit, short, medium and long term that accommodate the economic needs of students. The completion of the credit application form is also simplified, so that the application and granting is faster and easier to carry out, all directly: without intermediaries.

This is precisely the call of the entity so that all applicants for credit, as well as to access any service of the Institute, do so directly, through the website www.icetex.gov.cothe service channels or the nearest ICETEX Face-to-Face Experience Center.

Likewise, ICETEX is strengthening its presence in the regions, reaching remote areas with Opportunity Fairs that accompany young people to make or expedite their credit application. These meetings are reaching populations with difficulty accessing the university and in 2023 they will be present in 200 municipalities in territories that the entity had not reached in person. In the first months of the year, the fairs have already provided their services to the territories of San Andrés Islands, Amazonas, Meta, Guaviare, Norte de Santander, Vaupés, Antioquia and Valle del Cauca.

Short, medium and long term undergraduate credits

There are three general lines to study undergraduate that represent a simpler credit: the short term allows the student to pay his credit during his studies, the medium term that pays 30% while studying and the remaining 70% upon graduation and the long term that allows you to pay off your credit in full after graduation.

Of the 27,000 new loans, 9,000 will be granted to Colombians from remote territories; and young people with long-term credit who are prioritized due to their higher level of vulnerability, either by Sisbén score or being protected by the constitution, will be able to count on interest rate and maintenance subsidies, as well as partial forgiveness if they manage to graduate of your funded program.

Special lines for undergraduate

The 2023-2 Call contemplates special lines for undergraduates prioritized by economic conditions or regions according to their geographical or social conditions.

The call establishes the possibility for 500 students are part of the Pilot Plan of credits under the modality of Income Contingent Paymentwhich allows students to graduate and start their repayment with payments that do not exceed 20% of their income.

the line of credit ‘More Colombian than ever’, aimed at population with SISBEN whose family nucleus belongs to the departments of: Amazonas, Arauca, Cauca, Cesar, Caquetá, Chocó, Buenaventura Port District, Guainía, Guaviare, La Guajira, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, San Andrés and Providencia, Vaupes and Vichada. Pay 10% while studying and 90% upon graduation.

Loans for members of communities with special Constitutional Protection (indigenous, people belonging to Red Unidos, victims of the armed conflict, reintegrated or people with disabilities). Upon compliance with the requirements, they enjoy benefits such as rate subsidy, maintenance subsidy, and partial forgiveness of their credit. They pay 100% upon graduation.

There are also special lines such as let’s go back to classwhich allows students who dropped out of higher education to return to class; Pilo Pays Lag so that the users of the Ser Pilo Paga Program who need it to be able to graduate, and the special line Talent My Territory that prioritizes Buenaventura students according to their needs.

Call 2023-2 establishes special lines for Armed Forces and Police Officer courses, and special credits for young people who wish to finance their undergraduate programs after possessing the First Class reservist card, among others.

Multiple options for postgraduate studies in the country or abroad

For postgraduate studies in the country, students can pay 20% of the credit during their studies and refund the remaining percentage at the end. Those who carry out specialization studies in Medicine in Colombia can pay the entire credit after graduation.

For postgraduate credits abroad, students pay the entire credit after completing the academic program. This financing characteristic is also available for the other lines of study abroad: credits for maintenance, scholarship supplement, improvement in languages, internships, and research and educational exchange programs.

