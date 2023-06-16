The Last Nuclear Bomb Memorial: a memorial at a former nuclear test site – ideas contest

Delivery processed by November 6, 2023

In a period in which the theme of war is strongly felt and current, Buildner Architecture Competition launches the third edition of the ideas competition The Last Nuclear Bomb Memorial.

Nuclear weapons, both in the present and in the future, represent one silent threat which could become more lethal and dangerous than anything humanity has experienced so far, including the pandemic.

Just think of the devastating effect of bombardamento di Hiroshima e Nagasaki by the United States in 1945, during World War II: more than 100,000 people died, most of them civilians. And that was not the last nuclear explosion, because numerous controlled explosion tests were conducted for years. The effects of those bombings lasted for months, causing deaths even after some time due to burns, wounds, radiation, disease and malnutrition.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the bombing of the sindaco in Nagasaki Tomihisa Taue called on Japanese President Shinzo Abe and the central government to sign the United Nations Treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons. Since then, however, not much progress has been made in this direction.

Sharing the call to ban nuclear weapons, Buildner Architecture Competition is proposing this competition by inviting participants to design a memorial inside a decommissioned nuclear weapons testing site. In response to the global silence on the subject, contestants will need to submit i projects without descriptive text. The ideas will have to be entrusted to the images, the only ones that will be allowed to speak, strictly without the use of words.

Registration and costs

Participation is open to allwithout specific professional requirements.

Registration can be made according to the following schedule:

Registrazione Early Bird

April 24 – June 26, 2023

Early registration

June 27 – September 3, 2023

Last Minute Registration

4 September – 5 November 2023

To participate in the competition it is necessary to pay a fee subscription feevariable according to the category of competitor and the registration period:

Architects and society

– Early Bird registration 80 euros

– Early registration 100 euros

– Last Minute registration 120 euros

Students

– Early Bird registration 70 euros

– Early registration 90 euros

– Last Minute Registration 110 euros

The design documents will have to be sent by 6 December 2023.

award

They will be selected 3 winning proposals, 2 special prize winners e 6 honorable mentions.

The prize pool of 7,000 euros will be divided as follows:

3.000 euro to 1st place



1.500 euro to 2nd place



1.000 euro to 3rd place

to 3rd place Buildner Student Recognition: 1,000 euros + 50 euros ARCHHIVEBOOKS.com gift voucher

Buildner Sustainability Award: 500 euros

