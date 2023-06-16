abolished the crime of abuse of office – breaking latest news

‘If he were here he would be satisfied.’ The day after the funeral, Silvio Berlusconi is quoted by Antonio Tajani on a day in which the clash between politics and the judiciary is relived. With the ANM fearing “a lack of protection” for the abolition of abuse of office and Minister Carlo Nordio who replies thus: “No interference is allowed”. After the memory of Giorgia Meloni at the opening of the Council of Ministers, a moved Tajani, at the press conference, dedicates the reform of justice to him: ‘Berlusconi has always fought for his ideals, including fair justice for every citizen.’ Enough to arouse the accusation of Elly Schlein: “They ride the emotion for the death of Berlusconi to carry on their reforms shoulder to shoulder.”

"Fate wanted it to coincide with this mournful event", regrets the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, addressing the controversy head-on on the justice package which provides, among other things, for a halt to appeals against acquittals, a crackdown on the publication of wiretaps and the obligation to interrogate and communicate the allegations in advance to those who risk arrest except for those who are investigated for serious crimes and in case of escape danger. Â«A few but not good changesÂ» the president Anm Giuseppe Santalucia defined them, also criticizing the abolition of the appeal against acquittals: Â«It goes towards the unconstitutionalityÂ». Nordio's reply lasts. «It is pathological that politics has given way to the judiciary. We all listen. But we do not accept interference». And Santalucia: "Unacceptable words".

Then, after the announcement by Minister Zangrillo of green light to the new PA decree which simplifies the competitions with cross-type written tests and introduces new rules for qualification from 2024 (60 specific credits to supplement the degree, up to 50% which can be taken with online courses) and after the appointments of Micaela Gelera and Fabrizio D’ Ascenzo a commissioners to INPS and Inail, Nordio goes up. Berlusconi is still brought up and the guarantee notice at the G8 in 1994: “The conflict began due to the fault of the judiciary, which did not monitor enough” the diffusion of an act “illegitimate and also very serious for the image of Italy”.