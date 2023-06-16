Metalworkers, maxi strike in July: “Sector in crisis, must be relaunched”

Metalworkers, strike called in July: “The industry is at risk”

The organizations Fim, Fiom and Uilm proclaim compact one strike of all metalworking companies per “push the government to actso as to build the foundations for a real comparison and relaunch the future of the sector“, the unions say. The unrest of the blue overalls of CGIL, CISL and UIL will take place on Friday July 7th in the central-northern regions and on Monday 10th of July in those of the south and in Lazio.

Specifically, the two days want to give propulsion to the need to “put the work back at the center“, through investments targeted and industrial policy choices that impact on all strategic sectors (iron and steel, household appliances, automotive). Specifically, the workers’ requests concern the defense of employment, sustainable transition and the request for solutions to company crises.

In support of the legitimacy of the incoming disputes, the three acronyms exposed themselves by declaring that: “In recent decades, entire productive sectors are basically disappeared from our country. Today this dynamic has not stopped and risks compromising vital sectors for our economy”.

