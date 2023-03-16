According to the news on March 15, the Weibo topic “Reporter’s undercover Internet celebrity restaurant Blue Frog exposed kitchen chaos” appeared on the hot search and caused heated discussions.

According to this moment of life, Blue Frog has 79 stores in more than 20 popular cities across the country.The U-Tang Plaza store uses rotten fruits to make salads. Vegetables beyond the expiration date can still be used. The expiry date labels of ingredients are changed at will, and the trash can is wiped after the rag is used up.

In this regard, the staff of Blue Frog Beijing U Tang Shopping Center responded to the media, saying that the store is currently investigating the matter and it is recommended to call later. At the same time, after the Internet celebrity restaurant Blue Frog (Beijing U-Town Plaza) was exposed by an undercover reporter, it has been investigated by the Market Supervision Bureau of Chaoyang District, Beijing.

Industry insiders pointed out thatIn the face of food safety issues, the management of restaurants must pay attention to cleanliness, and in accordance with the provisions of the “Food Safety Law” and related standards,Formulate a cleaning and sanitation plan that is suitable for internal implementation, establish a cleaning process for each position (especially for each position in the kitchen), a strong supervision mechanism, and an assessment system linked to performance assessment.

At the same time, the catering kitchen is full of food materials, which are sealed in boxes and cabinets and stored neatly, which can effectively prevent rodents from eating and contaminating food, and ensure food safety.