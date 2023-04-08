Home Business Small companies can’t afford it. Huawei announced the cost of AI large model development and training: $12 million for one time.
Small companies can’t afford it. Huawei announced the cost of AI large model development and training: $12 million for one time.

Fast Technology News on April 8, AI artificial intelligence has been very popular in recent months, all walks of life are talking about the role of AI, and many companies have clearly stated that they want to develop their own AI large models, but the threshold of this technology is actually According to data released by Huawei executives, the cost of developing and training a large AI model is as high as 12 million US dollars.

Tian Qi, chief scientist in the field of artificial intelligence at Huawei Cloud, academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, and IEEE/CAAI Fellow Tian Qi, said today that the development of artificial intelligence has moved from local exploration to thousands of industries. AI has entered the core production system of enterprises and begun to create greater value.

The penetration rate of the artificial intelligence industry is accelerating and will reach 20% in 2026.

He shared two major trends facing the development of artificial intelligence: First, from small models to large models, the computing power requirements of AI algorithms have increased by 400,000 times in the past 10 years.

Large models may incorporate highly customized smaller models, leading to market concentration towards large companies:High capital threshold, $12 million for large model development and training; High technical threshold, deep optimization of AI framework and super parallel computing capabilities.

Second, the intersection of artificial intelligence and scientific computing, industry, meteorology, energy, biomedicine and many other fields are deeply affected by AI.

Tian Qi said that he hopes that artificial intelligence will bring new ideas, tools and methods to traditional scientific computing, and he also hopes that traditional scientific computing will bring more rigorous scientific interpretability guidance to AI.

