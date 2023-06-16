Macron criticizes the European AI Act and announces: “France will invest 7 billion to develop national AI”

The EU parliament approves the first rules on Artificial Intelligence

Macron’s criticisms

Macron said the matter should be dealt with by leveraging global regulatory cooperation. “We can’t do it just for continental Europe,” explained the French president. «The OECD knows how to build international approaches, as we have done with tax issues. In my opinion, this is the approach we need to adopt to avoid creating prejudices».

Macron also called for copying the UK’s approach of asking big AI firms to work together on regulation, stressed the need for stress tests that detect copyrighted content, as well as sexist, racist and anti-Semitic bias. You also said that larger French-language databases need to be created to train AI models, in order to avoid the risk of “Anglo-Saxon bias”.

The president spoke from the VivaTech conference in Paris. Tesla founder Elon Musk is also expected to speak at the event on Friday and meet Macron the same day to discuss potential investments in France.

Bill Gates in cina per incontratre Xi Jinping

Meanwhile, it is learned that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday during his visit to China. This is Xi’s first meeting with a foreign private entrepreneur in recent years.

Gates tweeted Wednesday that he had landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019 and would be meeting with partners who had been working on global health and development challenges with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. But it is likely that the two will also discuss strategic issues including the development of artificial intelligence, given Microsoft’s investments and technological achievements in this field.