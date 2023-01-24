Kaifeng net news All media trainee reporter Sun Yiran reported that on January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year, Gao Benshan, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Transportation Bureau, led the heads of relevant bureaus in the morning, and went to the North Passenger Transport Station and the North High-speed Railway Station for rental Bus service point, traffic law enforcement supervision point, bus company No. 1 and bus company No. 2, etc., communicate and implement the latest instructions of the municipal party committee and government on safety production during the Spring Festival, and inspect and supervise work safety during the Spring Festival, management services, etc. , and send New Year blessings to long-distance passenger transport, urban public transport, transportation services, and traffic law enforcement personnel who stick to their posts during the festival. The person in charge of the Municipal Transportation Bureau, the person in charge of the Municipal Road Transportation Service Center and the Municipal Transportation Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Detachment jointly participated in the inspection and condolences.

Gao Benshan and his party came to Kaifeng Jiaoyun Group Tourist Passenger Transport North Station, praised the front-line staff of the Passenger Transport North Station for their hard work in taking care of everyone in the Spring Festival, and gave them New Year gifts. Afterwards, I went to the North High-speed Railway Station to inspect the taxi civilization supervision post and traffic law enforcement supervision point of the North High-speed Railway Station, and visited the road transport service personnel and traffic law enforcement personnel who stick to the front line. While sending New Year greetings to the staff on duty everywhere, Gao Benshan urged everyone to carry forward the spirit of continuous combat, do a good job in fixed-point inspections and market inspections, strictly implement various safety and epidemic prevention measures, and severely crack down on overloading and all kinds of “black cars” , standardize the order of the city’s road transport market, and ensure that the general public has a safe and peaceful Spring Festival.

In the first bus company and the second bus company, Gao Benshan learned more about the personnel on duty, inspected the newly launched new energy pure electric buses, charging piles and repair workshops on the spot, and focused on understanding the performance of these new energy buses and the foundation of the city’s bus stations Facilities construction, line optimization and adjustment, transport capacity reserve scheduling, safety production guarantee, etc., encourage urban public transport personnel to make persistent efforts, overcome difficulties, ensure passenger transport operation, adhere to safety first, and actively provide passengers with fast, safe and comfortable travel services.

The person in charge of Gao Benshan and other relevant units went to the bus center station to check the operation of the vehicles, carefully asked the staff about the adjustment of the working hours during the Spring Festival travel season, and told the staff of the bus center station to make timely adjustments according to the passenger flow to ensure the number of staff during the peak period and work at the same time If you encounter difficulties, you should contact the person in charge of the relevant unit in time; inspect the security inspection process before operation of the vehicle, including a series of inspections such as headlights, brake systems, seat belts, tire pressure, and vehicle appearance, and require relevant staff to strengthen control measures.

Gao Benshan said that all units in the city’s transportation system must unify their thinking and raise awareness, be on duty for every shift and stand on every post, conscientiously implement the system of 24-hour on-duty and leaders leading shifts during holidays, and earnestly do a good job in emergency information reporting, emergency reporting, and emergency management. Issue emergency incident reports and respond to them to ensure the safety, harmony and stability of the city’s transportation industry during the Spring Festival, and protect the safety of passengers.