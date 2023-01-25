The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two Colombians died during the war in Ukraine, for reasons that are still unknown.

“The Colombian Embassy in Poland, concurrent with Ukraine, received the news of the death of two compatriots, after being affected fighting in Ukraine, as part of the International Legion,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the deceased Colombians have already been spoken to, whose names are still unknown, and are awaiting the transfer of their bodies.

“The Colombian Embassy in Poland has been in contact with the relatives of the compatriots and is awaiting the decision that the family of the compatriots can take, in relation to the disposition of the mortal remains,” they added.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the death of the compatriots and will be attentive to the development of the case,” the statement ends.

At the moment, the exact causes of the death of the two Colombians are not known.