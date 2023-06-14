The legal person layout has 7 supermicro concept stocks, and the 2 stocks are doubled and will not be sold

Huida’s number one rival is here! Legal person sweeps goods 7 AMD concept stocks, these 2 are so strong that “there is no reason to sell”

AMD (AMD), Huida’s biggest AI chip competitor, officially released the latest MI300X accelerator equipped with 192GB memory, and it is expected to expand production in the fourth quarter. Although the market is not too amazing, it continues to heat up the topic of AI. Analysts pointed out that Wistron, Quanta, Gigabyte, Inventec, Weixun, ASRock, and Hanxun are all in the same position in the competition between Huida and AMD. In addition to the legal person who has been quietly eating goods in the past 5 days, he also named Sechip-KY Even if the stock price doubles with the two indicators such as Aipu*, there is still no reason to sell.

AMD data center and artificial intelligence technology conference debut, CEO Su Zifeng pointed out in the meeting, the memory of MI300X is more than any chip of competitor Huida. In the foreseeable future, AI will undoubtedly be the driving chip The key factor of consumption, and the memory is an important index to measure the efficiency of the chip processing large-scale AI system.

Su Zifeng revealed that MI300X will send samples in the third quarter and expand production near the end of the year. She also released a computer with 8 built-in MI300X, which means challenging Huida. Observe AMD’s AI server supply chain, including TSMC for wafer foundry and advanced packaging, test interface Yingwei, carrier board factory Nandian, cooling factory Jiance, and server assembly Quanta, Inventec, and Hon Hai; Card manufacturers ASRock, Gigabyte, and connector manufacturers Jiaze.

Zhong Kunzhen, an analyst at Moore Investment Advisors, said that among the AMD concept stocks, including Wistron, Quanta, Gigabyte, Inventec, Weixun, ASRock, and Xunxun, there are 7 stocks, and legal persons have entered the market to scan goods. More than 6,700 cards were laid out in advance, and Wistron even saw 124,100 bills knocked madly. After Huida, the follow-up development of AMD has become the focus of a new wave of market attention.

Jiang Guozhong, an analyst at Moore Investment Advisors, pointed out that Delta’s report revealed that urgent orders for AI servers will emerge in the second half of the year. He also said that the trend of AI servers has just begun and major manufacturers have entered an arms race. It is the beginning of a reversal, boldly declaring that the AI ​​bubble does not exist at all, and naming two indicators such as Shixin-KY and Aipu*, the stock prices have risen from 963 yuan and 142 yuan to 1780 yuan and 363 yuan, even if the increase has doubled, but I still can’t find a reason to sell it.

※Disclaimer: The content of individual stocks mentioned in the article is not any investment advice or reference. Please carefully judge and evaluate risks and be responsible for your own profits and losses.

(Li Zongli, Wangdefu Financial Network)

The post Legal Person Layout 7 Super Micro Concept Stocks, 2 Doubled and Not Selling appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

