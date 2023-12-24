The legendary singer-songwriter Lisandro Meza died

The minstrel of Colombian music, Lisandro Meza, 86, died today at the La Concepción clinic in Sincelejo, where he had been hospitalized since last December 6 due to health problems that kept him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). with reserved prognosis.

Lisandro Meza, accordion player and composer, recorded the hits: ‘Las tapas’, ‘La miseria humano’, ‘El guayabo de la Y’ and ‘El Hijo de Tuta’ among others.

In recent years, the teacher suffered from hypertension and diabetes, which is why he was absent from the stage and lived at his home in Los Palmitos – Sucre.

COMMUNICATION TO THE PUBLIC OPINION:

La Concepción Specialized Clinic regrets to report the sensitive death of Maestro Lisandro Meza Márquez, minstrel of Sabanera music, cumbia, porro, vallenato and disseminator of Colombian music to the world, and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and admirers for the irreparable loss.

His death occurred after having been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since Wednesday, December 6, 2023, where he received comprehensive management by a multidisciplinary team.

His musical legacy will remain linked to our culture, honoring his career and contribution to the dissemination of traditional roots.

Lisandro performed great songs such as: El Guayabo de la Ye, Los Sabanales, El Hijo de Tuta, among others.

«I live here painting the Sabanero landscape because that is where all my memories are»

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

