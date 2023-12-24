Jupiler Pro League: our points after RSC Anderlecht – KRC Genk

KRC Genk coach Wouter Vrancken was not happy with the arbitration on Saturday evening after the 2-1 defeat on the field of Anderlecht. “The rules have been applied incorrectly, then the match must be replayed,” he said.

Wouter Vrancken started his press conference after the eventful match against Anderlecht with a green smile. “Special,” it sounded. “I think we are playing the perfect match against a very strong team, which is second in the rankings for good reason. On a very bad pitch by the way, it is very difficult to play good football on it. I think we pretty much dominated the entire match. We created a lot of chances and gave little away. I have to congratulate my team on what they have shown here.”

“And then we have, what should I call it? Cirque Central or something?”, Vrancken makes a bridge to the decisions of referee Nathan Verboomen and VAR Jan Boterberg. “Starting with the penalty phase. The VAR sees Sor standing, but does not see Verschaeren standing in the same line. Sor may have one foot in the half-moon, while Verschaeren is already a meter into the penalty area when Bryan hits the ball. If you do come back to that phase, the penalty must at least be retaken.”

Replay?

“If I’m not mistaken, a match must be replayed if the rules are applied incorrectly,” Vrancken continues. “That has already happened in the past with a match between Beerschot and Virton. This was not an interpretation of an open play phase, it was a stationary phase. There was plenty of time to look at the regulations and look for the right rule. There are so many cameras around the field these days and so many people watching those images. Then you have to make the right decision and that has not happened now. When I look at what happened with that match between Beerschot and Virton, that is the right phase to have this match replayed. Are we going to file a complaint? As a coach I’m not in a position to do that, but we’ll talk about it. I think we have reason enough, we are clearly disadvantaged.”

During half-time, Vrancken went to ask referee Nathan Verboomen and his assistants. “They said that they did not see anything at that stage and that it was a decision by the VAR,” it said. “When we came out again, the fourth ref came to me and said I was right. But we don’t buy anything with that. They also go wrong with that second goal. Ashimeru just hangs on Paintsil with his two hands. And the VAR doesn’t see that, he doesn’t look at that… Some very strange decisions were made today. We always have to sit, be silent, watch and let it all happen. This is the umpteenth time now, it’s getting a bit tiring.”

Riemer satisfied

Finally, Vrancken’s colleague Brian Riemer was satisfied with the Purple & White victory. “It was not our best performance,” he said. “But we continued to believe in it, even when we fell behind. I am very proud of the way we achieved this result. Replay the match? I don’t think that’s possible. This was just human error, that just happens in football. We have also been disadvantaged this season. That is of course very annoying, but it is part of the sport. I try to tell myself that at the end of the season the balance will always be balanced.” (tomas)

