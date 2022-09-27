Loyalty takes on the mission, strengthens the ability to win, and achieves leaps and bounds in combat effectiveness

The Liaoning ship has been listed for ten years

Editor’s note: The Liaoning ship is my country’s first aircraft carrier and was officially delivered to the Navy on September 25, 2012. In the ten years since it was listed, the Liaoning ship has always adhered to its mission of loyalty, strengthened its winning skills, pioneered and innovated with a high-spirited attitude, and achieved a leap in combat effectiveness.

In the past ten years, in the cloud-flying wave roll, the Liaoning ship has been marching against the wind and advancing through the waves. The J-15 fighter jet, known as the “Flying Shark”, has accelerated strongly, took off and pulled up, like an arrow from a string pointing straight to the sky. As the People’s Navy marched toward the magnificent voyage of the deep blue, the Liaoning ship sailed again and again, and the roar of the carrier-based aircraft resounded through the sea and the sky again and again.

During an actual combat training in the open sea, the Liaoning ship sailed in the waters of the Western Pacific Ocean. At the same time, foreign warships and planes followed closely and continued to monitor them.

“Battle alert!” With the sound of the first-level combat deployment, the personnel in each position quickly took their place, and several J-15 fighter jets known as “flying sharks” shot into the sky.

In the actual combat training in the open sea, in the face of the approaching reconnaissance and tracking and monitoring of foreign warships and aircraft, the officers and soldiers of the Liaoning ship handled it carefully and responded effectively. , the construction of the combat effectiveness of the troops has jumped steadily.

Cross-sea area, out-island chain——

“Whatever the battlefield is, you have to practice as usual”

In the face of many blank areas in the construction of aircraft carrier combat power, through the stage of “trial and sea trials, combination of trial and training, and transition from training to combat”, the transition from experimental training to combat preparation has been realized.

“Relying on the joint combat system, seize local sea and air dominance, and deny the blue side’s military intervention!” A red-blue confrontation exercise kicked off in a certain area of ​​the Yellow Sea. Air strikes, underwater defense, missile interception… Between the sea and the sky, the two sides launched a fierce confrontation over air and sea dominance.

“Whatever the battlefield is, you have to practice it normally.” Cui Yonggang, captain of the Liaoning ship, said that in recent years, the Liaoning ship has vigorously carried out subject training such as full-process exercises, day and night take-off and landing, and multiple dispatches under the background of actual combat, and organized the flight deck. , the engine room power station and other key critical parts of emergency rescue, equipment recovery special situation handling training, and comprehensively improve the troops’ ability to prepare for war.

In the face of many blank areas in the construction of aircraft carrier combat power, the Liaoning ship has always insisted on training what is needed for war, and specializing in refining what the troops lack the most, striving to temper the troops into a maritime powerhouse that can be overcome and defended.

In the early morning, the fiery red dawn spread on the deck of the Liaoning ship. In the command room, a team led by Chen Jian, director of a center of the Liaoning fleet command post, is connecting submarines, ships and fighter planes within a range of hundreds of nautical miles into a network to win the battle beyond sight. Chen Jian said: “Only by working hard and perseveringly can we live up to our mission and expectations.”

In the past ten years, the Liaoning aircraft carrier formation has crossed the sea area and left the island chain. In November 2013, it went to the South China Sea for test training through the Taiwan Strait for the first time; at the end of 2016, it broke through the first island chain for the first time and went to the western Pacific to carry out high-sea training; 2022 In May of 2009, we conducted a high-sea combat training in the Western Pacific Ocean…

Ten years of sharpening a sword. The Liaoning ship has gone through three different stages of “trial trials, combination of trials and training, and transition from training to combat”, realizing the transition from trial training to war preparations. Since last year, the Liaoning ship has set three new records, including the longest replenishment time at sea, the largest quantity, and the longest interval. Breakthroughs have been made in the single-wave dispatch of carrier-based aircraft and the maximum dispatch in a single day. The ship’s party committee was commended by the Navy’s party committee. For the “struggle for the new era of advanced party committees”.

Loyal to the party, courageous and responsible——

“Mission is the driving force for progress, and the battle position is the stage of struggle”

Give full play to the role of the lifeline of political work, from centralized education to “micro-party class” entering the battlefield, the ideals and beliefs of the officers and soldiers have become more and more firm

During a mission this year, heavy snow fell suddenly in the mission sea area. The whistling north wind slammed into the deck with snowflakes the size of a sheet of paper, and it was so painful that it made people unable to open their eyes.

It was snowing heavily, and the “Deck Eagle Man” had only one idea at this time: to complete the deck work as soon as possible and transfer the aircraft to the hangar. Power supply, hydraulic pressure, oil… All professional crew members are meticulous, and the tractors and guides cooperate closely. With the joint efforts of everyone, “Flying Shark” returned to the hangar smoothly.

“We are aircraft carriers in the new era, our mission is the driving force for progress, and the battle position is the stage for struggle. In the wind and snow, what we have gained is enrichment!” recalling the scene at that time, Zhu Yuemeng, an instructor of a squadron in the aviation department, said.

The People’s Navy is loyal to the party, and the ship travels thousands of miles without getting lost. Over the years, the Liaoning Ship Party Committee has given full play to its role as the lifeline of political work, taking various forms to make the background of officers and soldiers more red and purer. From the party organization secretary to the “soldier instructor” on the podium, from the centralized education to the “micro-party class” into the battle position, from the unified teaching material to the “pocket book” into the military cabin, the ideals and beliefs of the Liaoning ship officers and soldiers have become more and more firm, and the troops are trained and prepared for battle. enthusiasm increased.

“We have pride in our hearts and energy in our bodies!” Tan Chao, the squad leader of a squadron in the aviation department, spoke at a mission exchange meeting, expressing the aspirations of all officers and soldiers of the Liaoning ship. “Listening to President Xi’s command, being responsible to President Xi, and reassuring President Xi” has become a conscious action of all officers and soldiers of the Liaoning ship.

“In 2010, I received the order to select the aircraft carrier force, and I was very excited. We drilled the bilge and touched the pipeline during the day, and drew blueprints and took notes at night. Finally, the whistle of the maiden voyage sounded!”

“In 2020, when I heard that I was assigned to an aircraft carrier, I was so excited that I stayed up all night. I was deeply shocked when I saw the take-off and landing of the carrier-based aircraft at the scene, and there was also my strength in the gushing tail flame! “

In a “dialogue between old and new sailors”, the experiences of Cui Rongde, First Sergeant Major of the Mechanical and Electrical Department, and Sun Chaoran, a conscript of the Mechanical and Electrical Department, resonated with the officers and soldiers on the scene. In recent years, the Liaoning ship has held activities such as “casting the soul of the ship, immortalizing the ship’s training, building the ship’s style”, “telling the story of the aircraft carrier, and being the successor of the aircraft carrier”, so that the mission consciousness of “loving the aircraft carrier, taking root in the aircraft carrier, dedicating to the aircraft carrier, and making a contribution to the aircraft carrier” is deeply rooted in the officers and soldiers. heart.

Be a pioneer, be a benchmark——

“Catch up with the age of aircraft carriers, I am the happiest naval soldier”

From the ship’s ability to move, the aircraft to the ship, to the first night landing, and then to the open sea combat flight, the Liaoning ship has written many “firsts” in the history of my country’s aircraft carrier development.

At the beginning of its establishment, the troops had no experience in building aircraft carriers and no reference.

He Bo, the first sergeant major of the electromechanical department, encountered a problem when he first boarded the aircraft carrier. The superior requires that the operating procedures of the power system unit be written within the specified time. He Bo, who was the captain of the district, acted quickly and led all the members of the district team to work overtime and check the pipeline. After several days and nights of work, they finally figured out the principles of more than a dozen power subsystems such as the lubricating oil system and the condensate water supply system, and submitted the complete power system operating procedures on time.

Relying on such strength, the Liaoning ship overcame obstacles and moved forward: from the ship’s ability to move, the ship on board, to the first night landing, and then to the high-sea combat flight… Centered on “building a benchmarking force, creating first-class performance, and being a pioneer in transformation” To achieve the construction goal, the officers and men of the Liaoning ship kept in mind the solemn oath of “we are the benchmarking force, and I am the benchmarking crew”, wrote many “firsts” in the history of my country’s aircraft carrier development, and accumulated a set of valuable experience in line with the characteristics of the aircraft carrier.

On April 23, 2019, a maritime military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Navy was held in Qingdao. On that day, although he was not able to stand in the phalanx on the deck, He Bo still maintained his military appearance and remained on duty. When President Xi’s cordial greetings came from the broadcast, He Bo and his comrades-in-arms on duty in the cabin faced the direction of the review ship and saluted solemnly.

Behind the glory, is a batch of Liaoning officers and soldiers to strengthen the “first ship” standard and take root in their posts and dedication. Over the past ten years, the Liaoning ship has formed a batch of replicable and generalizable experience results, providing strong support for the construction and development of subsequent battery carriers in terms of combat application, talent reserve, rules and regulations, and other ship units in terms of safety management and equipment support. Provides useful reference.

On the vast expanse of the sea, a J-15 fighter jet roared towards the Liaoning ship. On the deck, crew members in various identification suits are waiting in full force. “Bang!” The fighter’s tail hook accurately hooked the arresting cable and stopped steadily.

Among these crew members, there are some familiar faces that have been reunited for a long time. The aviation support department of the Shandong ship led the squad leader Cheng Ji from the Liaoning ship to the Shandong ship a few years ago, and now he has returned to the Liaoning ship for training. After the experience of 2 aircraft carriers, Chengji grew rapidly and won the second-class merit.

Not long ago, the Fujian ship welcomed a new batch of crew members, and Gao Feng was one of them. He served on the Liaoning and Shandong ships successively, and witnessed the development of China‘s aircraft carrier business with his own eyes. “Catch up with the aircraft carrier era, I am the happiest naval soldier!” Gao Feng said.

“Since the Liaoning ship was commissioned, there have been plans and measures for personnel training, and special attention has been paid to rejuvenation, which not only meets the current needs, but also focuses on the expectations of future aircraft carrier commissioning and large demand for talents.” Wang Zesen, political commissar of the Liaoning ship, introduced that at present Liaoning The ship has successively sent more than 1,000 key talents to the Shandong ship and the Fujian ship, becoming an “incubator” for aircraft carrier talents.

