EU states fail to agree on electricity market reforms By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union member states have failed to agree on a common position on the bloc’s electricity market reforms.

The Swedish Energy Minister said this after a meeting in which the countries disagreed on the proposals, including the extension of coal subsidies.

Ebba Busch, who chaired the meeting of EU member states’ energy ministers, said ambassadors would continue to work to try and reach an agreement.

