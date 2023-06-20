Home » Stock Market Podcast: Nvidia Challenger – The Secret Semiconductor Gem
Stock Market Podcast: Nvidia Challenger – The Secret Semiconductor Gem

by admin
The Secret Semiconductor Pearl and Gift Stock List

Published on 06/09/2023

Source: Claudius Pflug, Montage: Infogra/Claudia Weidner

In today’s episode “Alles auf Aktien” the financial journalists Nando Sommerfeldt and Holger Zschäpitz talk about a price spectacle at Beyond Meat, Tesla’s series of successes and the belated AI praise for Amazon.

Außerdem geht es um Carvana, Evotec, Wirecard, Fritz Nols, Windeln.de, Galapagos, EQRx, Atea Pharmaceuticals Invivyd, Concentra Biosciences, Nektar Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Graphite Bio, Cue Health, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Quantum-Si, C4 Therapeutics, iTeos Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Affimed, Annexon, Tu Simple, Lordstown Motors, AMD, Broadcom, Infineon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

