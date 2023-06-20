England North Macedonia 7:0 – video reviews of Euro 2024 qualifying matches – November 19

On Monday, June 19, within the framework of the 4th round of the qualifying cycle of the European Championship, 12 matches were played in five groups, among which was the minimal victory of Ukraine over Malta (1:0).

Euro 2024 qualification. 4th round

Group C

France – Greece – 1:0 (Mbappe, 55, from the penalty). In the 70th minute, Mavropanos (Greece) was sent off.

Ireland – Gibraltar – 3:0 (Johnstone, 53, Ferguson, 59, Ida, 90+2).

Position of the teams: 1. France — 12 points (4 matches); 2. Greece — 6 (3); 3. Ireland — 3 (3); 4. The Netherlands — 3 (2); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (4).

Ukraine — Malta — 1:0 (Tsygankov, 73, from the penalty). In the 52nd minute, Yarmolenko (Ukraine) missed a penalty.

England – North Macedonia – 7:0 (Kane, 29, 73, from the penalty spot, Saka, 39, 47, 51, Rashford, 45, Phillips, 64).

Position of the teams: 1. England — 12 (4); 2. Ukraine — 6 (3); 3. North Macedonia — 3 (3); 4. Italy — 3 (2); 5. Malta — 0 (4).

Group D

Turkey — Wales — 2:0 (Nair, 72, Guler, 80). In the 41st minute Morrell (Wales) was sent off, in the 64th minute Calhanoglu (Turkey) missed a penalty.

Armenia — Latvia — 2:1 (Tiknizyan, 35, Barseghyan, 90+1, with a penalty — Savalieks, 67).

Position of the teams: 1. Turkey — 9 (4); 2. Armenia — 6 (3); 3. Wales — 4 (4); 4 Croatia — 4 (2); 5. Latvia — 0 (3).

Group N

Slovenia — Denmark — 1:1 (Sporar, 25 — Heilund, 42).

Finland – San Marino – 6:0 (Camara, 16, Kallman, 39, Hakans, 65, 72, 74, Pukki, 76).

Northern Ireland — Kazakhstan — 0:1 (Aimbetov, 88).

Position of the teams: 1. Finland — 9; 2. Kazakhstan — 9; 3. Denmark — 7; 4. Slovenia — 7; 5. Northern Ireland — 3; 6. San Marino — 0.

Group I

Switzerland — Romania — 2:2 (Amduni, 28, 41 — Valentin, 90, 90+2).

Israel — Andorra — 2:1 (Shlomo, 42, Solomon, 61 – Rosas Ubach, 52).

Belarus – Kosovo – 2:1 (Morozov, 73, Ebong, 75 — Muriki, 87, from the penalty).

Position of teams: 1. Switzerland — 10; 2. Romania — 8; 3. Israel — 7; 4. Belarus — 3; 5. Kosovo — 3; 6. Andorra — 1.

On Tuesday, June 20, the game program of the 4th round of the group stage will continue with the following matches: group A — Scotland — Georgia, Norway — Cyprus; group E — Moldova — Poland, Faroe Islands — Albania; group F — Austria — Sweden, Estonia — Belgium; group G — Bulgaria — Serbia, Hungary — Lithuania; group J – Iceland – Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Luxembourg, Liechtenstein – Slovakia.

“FACTS” previously reported that Spain won the Nations League final in a penalty shootout from Modric and company.

Football Association of England Twitter photo

