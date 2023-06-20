Tang Bohu’s “Song of Peach Blossom Temple” So we didn’t read all of it (picture) Tang Yin | Tang Bohu Spots Autumn Fragrance

Tang Bohu’s “Peach Blossom Temple” turns out that we didn’t read all of it (Source: LaSoni/Pixabay) Chinese websites are prohibited from setting up mirror websites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Stephen Chow's "Tang Bohu Spots the Autumn Fragrance" movie is a popular classic in the eyes of the public. Many people can recite the classic lines in the play one after another. Among them, the song "Peach Blossom Temple Song" that Qiuxiang admired Tang Bohu the most was also recited by Qiuxiang affectionately, and the scene where Hua An couldn't help but read it one after another, and transformed into the real Tang Bohu in Qiuxiang's eyes. imprinted in the hearts of the audience.

And the poem we hear from the movie is this:

Peach Blossom Temple in Taohuawu, Peach Blossom Immortals in Peach Blossom Temple.

The Peach Blossom Immortal planted peach trees and picked peach blossoms in exchange for wine money. (Qiu Xiang reads)

Others laugh at me for being crazy, but I laugh at others for not being able to see through.

There are no tombs of heroes in the five tombs, no flowers and no wine to hoe the fields. (Song by Tang Yin)

However, when the editor read “Tang Bohu’s Poetry Collection”, I found that we hadn’t read all of them in the past… “Peach Blossom Temple Song” in the collection is as follows:

When you wake up, you only come to sit in front of the flowers, and when you are drunk, you come to sleep under the flowers.

Half awake and half drunk day after day, flowers bloom year after year.

I hope that I will die of old age in the wine room, and I don’t want to bow before the chariots and horses.

Those who are rich in car dust and horses are interesting, and those who are poor in wine calendula are destined.

If the rich and the poor are compared, one is on the ground and the other is on the sky.

If poverty is compared to chariots and horses, he has to drive and I have to be free.

Others laugh at me for being too crazy, but I laugh at others for not being able to see through.

There are no tombs of heroes in the five tombs, no flowers and no wine to hoe the fields.

This is the 18th year of Hongzhi (1505), Tang Bohu, Zhu Yunming and other friends, who held a meeting of wine and wine in Suzhou Peach Blossom Temple. I heard that there is a stone tablet there, and at the end of the stone tablet is written “Hongzhi Yichou March 6th Liuru Lay Inscription”. “Liu Ru Jushi” is Tang Bohu’s nickname, from which we can know the year and month when this song was created, which was in the season of peach blossoms in full bloom.

The language of this ancient poem is very vernacular, but the syllables are smooth. In the first stanza (the first four sentences), the “Peach Blossom” loops back and forth, and it has the beauty of a flowing and continuous voice. It is catchy to read, and it gives people a refreshing and frank feeling. But Tang Yin, in his approachable tone, outlined the image of a peach blossom fairy who is otherworldly and refined. It shows that he is indifferent to the wealth and fame that the world competes for, but chooses to linger among flowers and wine every day, living an elegant and refined life.

Among them, “picking peach blossoms” actually does not refer to picking peach blossoms by hand, but refers to “sketching and painting”, which involves picking the beautiful images of peach blossoms onto paper and silk, and selling the paintings in exchange for money to buy them. liquor. Tang Bohu, as a great talent in both poetry and painting, relied on selling his own calligraphy and painting to make a living at that time.

The eight lines at the end of the poem warn the world in a chic manner: all the painstaking pursuits in the world, all the hot-spotted wealth and honor, will not only make you busy and restless, but these pursuits will also come to an end with the passage of time. Ashes to ashes.

Others laugh at me for being too insane when I am intoxicated with flowers and wine every day; I am the only one who laughs at others who only see immediate benefits and can’t see through them! Didn’t they see that the emperors, royal relatives, and wealthy people buried in the five mausoleums in the north of Chang’an have left nothing behind, and even the tombs have been hoed into fields?

Tang Bohu, who wrote this poem, has suffered successive deaths of his father, mother, wife, and sister, as well as many setbacks in his life, such as imprisonment for cheating in scientific examinations, loss of fame, and permanent ban from examinations. And this poem can be regarded as his comprehension and detachment from the sufferings of life!

Wang Shizhen, the leader of the literary world in the late Ming Dynasty, once commented on this poem in “Ba Bohu Painting”: “The language is skinny and meaningful, like resentment and comfort, it is intoxicating, and the writing is also smooth and gratifying.” Footnotes for this article.

