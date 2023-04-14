Home News The Lord of the Rings Gollum: PC requirements revealed, need 32 GB of RAM and RTX 3080
The Lord of the Rings Gollum: PC requirements revealed, need 32 GB of RAM and RTX 3080

Daedalic Entertainment has unveiled the The Lord of the Rings Gollum PC system requirements. Let’s see right away here are the requirements minimums:

  • Operating System: Windows 10/11
  • Processore: Intel i7-4770 | AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Scheda video: GTX 1080 | RTX 2060
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 45GB of available space

The minimum requirements of The Lord of the Rings Gollum refer to Medium graphics settings with one resolution at 1080pbut without using Ray Tracing.

Instead, let’s see what they are recommended requirements di The Lord of the Rings Gollum:

  • Operating System: Windows 10/11
  • Processore: Intel i3-6100 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 32GB RAM
  • Video Card: RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Memory: 45GB of available space

The recommending requirements of The Lord of the Rings Gollum are related to high graphics settings and resolution equal to 1440p, with Ray Tracing also active. The latter is probably one of the reasons why you need an RTX 3080 with even DLSS quality to get the best version of the game. The 32GB of RAM is also no small feat for many gamers, we’re sure.

Finally, we leave you with our interview on The Lord of the Rings Gollum in which we answer the question: how faithful is he to Tolkien’s work?

