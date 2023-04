Manchester player Erling Haaland is pictured on the right. Bayern Munich player Dayot Upamecano is pictured left. (picture alliance / dpa / Tom Weller)

Bayern lost the game 0 to 3 goals. It was the first leg of the quarter-finals. The return game is on Wednesday. Then it will be decided whether Bayern will be eliminated from the Champions League. Bayern Munich is the only German club still playing in the Champions League this season.

Bayern had already lost another important game: Bayern was eliminated from the DFB Cup. The team lost to Freiburg in the quarter-finals.