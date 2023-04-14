Leon Benavente They have decided to celebrate their ten years of experience themselves. They do it with a new single, “Nuestro aniversario”, a song that has been heard for the first time on Radio 3’s Hoy Empieza Todo program. The song will be part of a special reissue of their first album.

Leon Benavente They have just turned ten, or rather, their debut album has just turned ten, “Leon Benavente”. To celebrate it, a special edition of the album is published that will do justice to a work that has influenced the sound and philosophy of many other groups in our scene.

To round off the release, the quartet has released an extra song entitled neither more nor less than “Our Anniversary” and which premiered on the Hoy Empieza Todo radio program. Ten years that have flown by in the career of a group that already has four albums and whose first album gave us songs like “Ser brigada”, “Ánimo valiente” or “El rey Ricardo”, which are among their classics thanks to the combination of rock energy, pop spirit and lyrics and choruses with a lot of their own personality.

In the words of the band itself: “What can happen in what lasts a decade? In 2013, four friends formed a group that we called León Benavente, a name to which we have given meaning with dozens of songs, hundreds of concerts and the affection of the people who have accompanied us throughout these ten years. We have always kept our minds in the now, we are not very given to nostalgia, but there are moments in which it is necessary to look back so as not to forget the the path we have traveled. That is why we wanted to record “Nuestro aniversario”. A song that talks about the beginnings of the group and reflects on our present and that, finally, gives an answer to the origin of our name. The song premieres coinciding with the The release of our first album, in April 2013, and pays homage to some of the songs it contained, using part of those texts. It’s fun to bring the past to the present and make it sound in another context, connecting it with what we are and do now .” See also Irina Shayk posts a Russian salad with the many "z" on Instagram. A sign of support for Putin?