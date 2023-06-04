The luxurious car of more than 300 million that Yeison Jiménez bought

Yeison Jiménez is a renowned Colombian artist who works in the genre of popular music, and he is currently one of the most acclaimed performers by the audience. Yeison Jiménez has released several discographies that have been classified in the top 10 of the most reproduced on digital platforms.

Few hours ago, The famous singer published on his official Instagram account the new car that joins his collection of acquisitions.

The video shows that the car is a gray Mercedes-Benz AMG, with four doors, is estimated to cost an average of 300 million pesos.

In the post description, the artist expressed his happiness after acquiring this luxurious car.

“I bought an AMF, to debut this suit! #HastaLaMadre! June 8,” the publication reads.

In addition, the followers of the renowned popular music singer did not wait, and congratulated the Colombian for his humility and his growth within the artistic career.

“To release it at full volume on that ship, more than deserved, and with my heart”, were some of the comments in the artist’s post.