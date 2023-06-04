Home » The luxurious car of more than 300 million that Yeison Jiménez bought
News

The luxurious car of more than 300 million that Yeison Jiménez bought

by admin
The luxurious car of more than 300 million that Yeison Jiménez bought

Yeison Jiménez is a renowned Colombian artist who works in the genre of popular music, and he is currently one of the most acclaimed performers by the audience. Yeison Jiménez has released several discographies that have been classified in the top 10 of the most reproduced on digital platforms.

Few hours ago, The famous singer published on his official Instagram account the new car that joins his collection of acquisitions.

Also read: This is the luxurious mansion of Mabel Cartagena

The video shows that the car is a gray Mercedes-Benz AMG, with four doors, is estimated to cost an average of 300 million pesos.

In the post description, the artist expressed his happiness after acquiring this luxurious car.

“I bought an AMF, to debut this suit! #HastaLaMadre! June 8,” the publication reads.

In addition, the followers of the renowned popular music singer did not wait, and congratulated the Colombian for his humility and his growth within the artistic career.

“To release it at full volume on that ship, more than deserved, and with my heart”, were some of the comments in the artist’s post.

See also  Jorge Ben's Pan-African funk - Daniele Cassandro

You may also like

Verstappen dominates Spain: ‘incredible victory’ — Formula 1

Russia extends pledge to cut production, stresses compliance...

In rural Valledupar, armed men murdered ‘El Indio’

MUFG to Facilitate Japanese Bank-Backed Stablecoins Through Progmat...

Oil prices jump more than two dollars a...

Mining companies halt operations in Colombia due to...

Paolo Fox horoscope, forecasts from 5 to 11...

[오늘의 투자전략] KOSPI starts rising around 0.7%… “Attempt...

Suction truck broke pavement and was trapped in...

Impagnetiello lover: “We hugged with Giulia”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy