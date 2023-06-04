Gabri Veiga scored twice as Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga.
Celta went into the final day one point above the relegation zone but Veiga, 21, struck just before half-time, then fired in his 11th goal of the season.
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, pulled one back with a late header but Celta held on to secure a 13th-place finish.
Real Valladolid were relegated after a 0-0 draw at home to Getafe saw them stay in the bottom three.
They had only been promoted last season and will now return to Spain’s second tier with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.
Barca’s defeat means they have lost three of their four games since beating Espanyol to clinch their first league title since 2018-19.
Celtic vigo
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Villar
- 3MinguezaSubstituted forvazquezat 67′minutes
- 4Nuñez
- 26Dominguez
- 17Gallant Gil
- 24Veiga NovasSubstituted forDeerat 71′minutesBooked at 81mins
- 8Beltran Hairstyle
- 5Rodríguez
- 7Pérez
- 22SeferovicSubstituted forIago Aspasat 78′minutes
- 23of the towerSubstituted forTapiaat 70′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2mallo
- 9Mendes Patience
- 10Iago Aspas
- 11Deer
- 14Tapia
- 18Strand Larsen
- 19Swedberg
- 20vazquez
- 21Solar
- 29Rodriguez
- 31Balea Carrillo
- 34Sanchez Leal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter StegenSubstituted forPeña Sotorresat 63′minutes
- 20Roberto
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forGaviat 45′minutes
- 17Alonso
- 19Kessie
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forTorreat 72′minutes
- 21F Young
- 22RaphinhaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDembele’sat 63′minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 11F TorresBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 63′minutes
- 7Dembele’s
- 10Ansu Fati
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 30Gavi
- 32Torre
- 36hold
- 43Hernández
- 44guide
- 46Prim
- 47Rodríguez
- Juan Luis Pulido Santana
- 23,365
-
Match ends, Celta Vigo 2, Barcelona 1.
-
Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 2, Barcelona 1.
-
Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo).
-
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
-
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
-
Corner, Celtic Vigo. Granted by Marcos Alonso.
-
Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.
-
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Fran Beltrán (Celta Vigo).
-
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).
-
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
-
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
-
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.