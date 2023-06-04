Home » Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga
Sports

Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga

by admin
Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga
Celta goalscorer Gabri Veiga has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle

Gabri Veiga scored twice as Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a 12th straight season in La Liga.

Celta went into the final day one point above the relegation zone but Veiga, 21, struck just before half-time, then fired in his 11th goal of the season.

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, pulled one back with a late header but Celta held on to secure a 13th-place finish.

Real Valladolid were relegated after a 0-0 draw at home to Getafe saw them stay in the bottom three.

They had only been promoted last season and will now return to Spain’s second tier with Espanyol and Elche, whose fate had already been sealed.

Barca’s defeat means they have lost three of their four games since beating Espanyol to clinch their first league title since 2018-19.

Line-ups

Celtic vigo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Villar
  • 3MinguezaSubstituted forvazquezat 67′minutes
  • 4Nuñez
  • 26Dominguez
  • 17Gallant Gil
  • 24Veiga NovasSubstituted forDeerat 71′minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8Beltran Hairstyle
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 7Pérez
  • 22SeferovicSubstituted forIago Aspasat 78′minutes
  • 23of the towerSubstituted forTapiaat 70′minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2mallo
  • 9Mendes Patience
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 11Deer
  • 14Tapia
  • 18Strand Larsen
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20vazquez
  • 21Solar
  • 29Rodriguez
  • 31Balea Carrillo
  • 34Sanchez Leal

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter StegenSubstituted forPeña Sotorresat 63′minutes
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forGaviat 45′minutes
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Kessie
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forTorreat 72′minutes
  • 21F Young
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDembele’sat 63′minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11F TorresBooked at 55minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 63′minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembele’s
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 30Gavi
  • 32Torre
  • 36hold
  • 43Hernández
  • 44guide
  • 46Prim
  • 47Rodríguez

Referee:
Juan Luis Pulido Santana

Attendance:
23,365

Live Text

You may also like

Wimbledon: Russian and Belarusian players still waiting for...

Union Bordeaux-Bègles snatches victory from Lyon and qualifies...

“The greatest I’ve ever coached.” The tears of...

Willow to celebrate the rescue of metal rollers....

USFL Week 8 highlights: New Orleans Breakers defeat...

Ibrahimovic announces his resignation – sport.ORF.at

FC Barcelona news | Barça travels to Japan...

Viktor Hovland reports the Memorial Tournament

At 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires

It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy