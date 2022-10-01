The event in Lusevera

At a depth of one hundred meters, under a roof of stalactites and surrounded by the sound of water, very abundant due to the abundant rainfall of the last few hours, the Friulian Gian Luca Gori – 31 year old mechanical engineer – and the Australian Althea Mallee pronounced, Saturday 1 October , the first underground “yes” in Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the enchanted scenery of the Villanova caves. About thirty guests reached the Regina Margherita room in three quarters of an hour to attend the civil ceremony celebrated by the deputy mayor of Lusevera and president of Gelgv, Mauro Pinosa: some in ceremonial clothes, some in more appropriate outfit to the setting, with jeans and trekking shoes.

