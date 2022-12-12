The man discovered that the 5-year-old daughter was not his own!One reason for him to drop the claim

The People’s Court of Pucheng County, Weinan, Shaanxi Province, China recently disclosed a case in which a man surnamed Wu accidentally discovered that his 5-year-old daughter’s blood type did not match his own, and her daughter was congenitally disabled, while neither he nor his wife’s family had the genetic disease.

Later, Wu Nan insisted on doing a paternity test with his daughter, and finally learned that the daughter was not his own. He was so angry that he sued his wife to the court, demanding a divorce and compensation of more than 100,000 yuan for economic losses and 50,000 yuan for mental damage.

The investigators learned that Wu Nan’s wife surnamed Sun had been “kicked out of the house”, and the child’s biological father was paralyzed in bed and unable to raise his daughter. After the court explained the real situation of his wife to Wu Nan, Wu Nan expressed his willingness to give up the claim for compensation, but insisted on a divorce.