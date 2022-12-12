Home News The man discovered that the 5-year-old daughter was not his own!One Reason He Abandoned Claims – International – Instant International
News

The man discovered that the 5-year-old daughter was not his own!One Reason He Abandoned Claims – International – Instant International

by admin
The man discovered that the 5-year-old daughter was not his own!One Reason He Abandoned Claims – International – Instant International

The man discovered that the 5-year-old daughter was not his own!One reason for him to drop the claim

found 5 years olddaughternotbiologicalthe man took his wife to court in a fit of anger, and finally gave upclaimrequiring onlydivorce

The People’s Court of Pucheng County, Weinan, Shaanxi Province, China recently disclosed a case in which a man surnamed Wu accidentally discovered that his 5-year-old daughter’s blood type did not match his own, and her daughter was congenitally disabled, while neither he nor his wife’s family had the genetic disease.

Later, Wu Nan insisted on doing a paternity test with his daughter, and finally learned that the daughter was not his own. He was so angry that he sued his wife to the court, demanding a divorce and compensation of more than 100,000 yuan for economic losses and 50,000 yuan for mental damage.

The investigators learned that Wu Nan’s wife surnamed Sun had been “kicked out of the house”, and the child’s biological father was paralyzed in bed and unable to raise his daughter. After the court explained the real situation of his wife to Wu Nan, Wu Nan expressed his willingness to give up the claim for compensation, but insisted on a divorce.

See also  World Blood Donor Day 2022: Salute to the blood heroes, Hunan's unpaid blood donation volunteers have exceeded 100,000 - Huasheng Online

You may also like

Palermo, the neo-melodic De Martino challenges the “warning”...

The violent impact with the car and the...

The trends of 2022: inflation pushes new debts...

Migrants, landing from Humanity 1 in Bari concluded:...

Etiquette and menus to amaze guests at Christmas:...

Bad weather, Italy divided in two: sun in...

The League tries with an amendment to block...

He dies in hospital from an illness after...

Dream job? Pa too static, among young people...

Gua Xuesha Bai Chamber of Commerce unanimously approved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy