Technology

At present, this lawsuit obviously has not affected NetEase games. The Google Play Store and App Store’s “Advanced War Zone” can still be downloaded normally. It has even accumulated more than 1 million downloads in the Google Play Store, and even accumulated more than 48,000 comments.

Riot Games recently filed an infringement lawsuit against NetEase Games, alleging that its game “Hyper Front” copied “Valorant”.

According to Riot Games, “Advanced Battlefield” is copied from “Special War Heroes” in terms of game form, characters, maps and weapon design. After Riot Games announced “Special War Heroes” under the name “Project A” in October 2019, NetEase Games apparently immediately started the development of “Advanced War Zone” under the name “Project M”.

Although “Advanced War Zone” was launched in Singapore and other regions, many players thought that this game was almost “Special War Heroes”. Special War Heroes”.

