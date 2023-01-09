FIRENZE – «The ships of the NGOs addressed only to the ports of the cities led by the Democratic Party? If so, it would be very serious. It would be clear proof that low-level political games end up prevailing over humanity and the sense of solidarity». Before Christmas, the mayor of Livorno Luca Salvetti – center-left citizen – managed and organized the landing “proudly”
See also The model, the partner, the handyman: who are the men of the Milan trappers arrested for the fight with Baby Gang and Simba La Rue