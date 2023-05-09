The memorial plaque for the victims of the Second World War was filled with flowers

The memorial plaque for the victims of the Second World War in Haapsalu has been filled with flowers and candles, not a single flower bearer was seen shortly after noon.

While red carnations are usually brought to the pillar, this year the selection of flowers was wider – there were yellow tulips, roses, carnations of different colors and potted flowers.

On April 19, the war museum removed the red monument that was located next to the Haapsalu department store and installed a neutral sign with the words “Victims of the Second World War” in its place.

The last time May 9 was celebrated in Haapsalu with a bigger gathering was in 2019.