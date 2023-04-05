The Mexican actor of Dominican origin Andrés García, film and television heartthrob, died at the age of 81 in Mexico after several health problems, one of his friends, the singer and actress Anahí, reported on Tuesday.

“I thank God for giving me the gift of your love. I know you are already in a better place. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrés,” Anahí wrote.

The actor is the son of Andrés García Calle, a military pilot considered one of the “aces” of Spanish aviation and commander of the Republican forces during the Spanish Civil War.

The family emigrated to the Dominican Republic, where García was born, and later settled in Mexico, so he had both nationalities.

The actor began his career in 1967 with the film “Chanoc”, which was followed by dozens of films, including “Pedro Navaja” (1984), one of his most famous films based on a song by Panamanian musician Rubén Blades and on the who plays a mobster.

With deep green eyes and an athletic physique, he was the leading man in soap operas on the Televisa network such as “Tú o nadie”, with Lucía Méndez (1985), and already as the main actor “El privilegio de Amar” (1998), with Helena Rojo and Adela Noriega, among others.

In Argentina, he participated in “Mi nombre es coraje” (1987), in the United States in “El Magnate” (1989), in Colombia in “Herencia maldita” (1990) and in Venezuela in “La mujer prohibida” (1991), among others.

He had a close friendship with the family of the popular singer Luis Miguel, although over the years his relationship with “El Sol” cooled.

Garcia suffered various health problems, including cirrhosis of the liver and leukemia.

In recent months, the actor shared details of his life on a YouTube channel and on social networks, where he showed scenes of his life in the popular Acapulco resort.

In his YouTube programs, García also answered questions from his followers, such as his relationship with the late singer José José. However, in recent months he has shown images of himself being treated by doctors.

He had three children, two boys and a girl. One of them is the also actor Andrés García.